Samsung had previously teased it would be launching its own microSD Express cards for Switch 2, and now that time has finally come.

The South Korean giant has launched its P9 Express series of cards, which are intended to be used with Nintendo’s new console.

The cards feature speeds of up to 800MB/s, putting them right in the mix with some of the best microSD Express cards for Switch 2 that are already in the market from SanDisk, Lexar and Adata.

Samsung also says the P9 Express cards feature the firm’s Dynamic Thermal Guard, or DTG, technology that has been featured in its SSDs in the past. It’s designed to help the cards stay cool whenever they’re in use.

Even though the primary use case for these cards is to expand the Switch 2’s storage, they can be used elsewhere, such as for action cameras or other gaming handhelds. The only thing is that not many devices apart from Switch 2 support microSD Express, so they’ll just work like any other old microSD card you have.

The good news is that you won’t have to wait to pick these cards up, as they’re available now and are competitively priced. The 256GB model costs $55 and the 512GB option is $100.

Samsung had previously launched co-branded Switch 2 microSD Express cards with Nintendo, with Mario artwork on them, which have regularly been some of the best value choices out there. Hopefully, that continues with these new options.

microSD Express support has been one of the Switch 2’s headline upgrades, along with boosted specs against the original model. Elsewhere, the Switch 2 has seen internal boosts with DLSS and RT cores from Nvidia, and a larger 7.9-inch Full HD screen with 120fps support in selected games.

Developers have been quick to praise its increased power and clever features, such as the Joy-Con 2’s mouse mode, have made the console a smash hit since it released.

