🙌 Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Store app for iOS and Android, allowing users to browse the eShop and purchase items without a console

👀 The app features a “Play Activity” section that lets users track every game they’ve played across various Nintendo consoles, including play time

👍 Users can sort their play activity by console, recently played, date first played, and longest play time

📈 Nintendo recently updated its sales projections for the Nintendo Switch 2, expecting to sell 19 million units by March 2026 after selling over 10 million since its June 5 launch

Nintendo has officially launched a Nintendo Store app for iOS and Android devices.

The app was previously only available in Japan, but players now have a way of browsing the Nintendo eShop without booting up their console.

You can see the charts for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games, view recent releases, purchase consoles, accessories and even amiibo, and claim My Nintendo rewards.

Clicking through to purchase will open up a webpage, but it should make tracking and buying games far easier. You can even see your wishlist, what’s on sale, and receive notifications.

The Nintendo Store app also contains a nice surprise, hidden on the User Page. Scroll down, and you can see ‘Play Activity’. It shows what you’ve recently played and for how long, but you can also see every game you’ve played on your account.

It’s been fun to see what games I played on Wii U and for how long (did I really spend over 100 hours in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate?). You can even sort by console, most recently played, date first played, and by longest play time. Unsurprisingly, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is my most played game.

Nintendo recently revised its sales expectations for Switch 2 after revealing the company has sold over 10 million units since it launched on June 5. Nintendo believes it will reach 19 million units sold by March 2026, which would continue the console’s record-breaking pace.

