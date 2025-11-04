(Credit: The Shortcut)

📈 Nintendo has increased its Switch 2 sales forecast by over 25%, now expecting to sell 19 million units by March 2026, up from 15 million

🤯 Since its launch on June 5, 2025, the Switch 2 has sold 10.36 million consoles and 20.62 million games

🥇 The original Nintendo Switch has reached 154.01 million lifetime sales, nearing the Nintendo DS’s record of 154.02 million

🚀 If the Switch 2 hits its revised target, it will surpass the Wii U’s lifetime sales in its first year and approach the Xbox Series X|S’s reported sales

Nintendo has revised its Switch 2 sales expectations by more than 25 percent. The Japanese company previously believed it would sell 15 million consoles before March 2026, but now predicts it will reach 19 million Switch 2 sales in the same period.

In its earnings report, Nintendo revealed it has now sold 10.36 million Switch 2 consoles since it launched on June 5, 2025, and 20.62 million Switch 2 games. It means the console is maintaining a rapid, record-breaking pace, which is why Nintendo’s prediction is so bold.

And there’s more good news for Nintendo. The Nintendo Switch has reached 154.01 million lifetime sales, which means it’ll surpass the Nintendo DS’s sales total of 154.02 million imminently. The Nintendo DS is Nintendo’s best-selling console of all time, so it’s a remarkable feat for the Switch.

However, the Nintendo Switch is still six million units off Sony’s PS2, which remains the king of consoles with 160 million units sold. A recent price rise in the US may stifle this goal, though Nintendo is continuing to support the system with new games like Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Tomodatchi Life: Living the Dream.

If the Nintendo Switch 2 reaches 19 million units sold by March 2026, the new console will surpass the Wii U in just 12 months, which only sold 13.7 million units in its lifetime. The Switch 2 will also be closing in on the Xbox Series X|S, which is rumored to have sold around 33 million units since 2020.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.