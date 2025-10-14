👏 Pokémon Legends: Z-A has a Metacritic score of 81 after 42 critic reviews

🤩 The game has 83% positive reviews, 18% mixed and 0% negative

💰 You can update the Switch 1 version to Switch 2 for $10

📆 The game is out on October 16 exclusively for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Walmart: Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Best Buy: Pokémon Legens: Z-A

GameStop: Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Amazon: Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is almost here, and the reviews have been generally positive. After the technical disaster that was Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Legends: Z-A seems like a more accomplished entry, and one that reimagines the battle system successfully.

The game is currently sits on a Metacritc score of 81 after 42 reviews, which is far higher than the 72 Metacritic score Scarlet and Violet achieved.

Here’s what critics had to say about Pokémon Legends: Z-A for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch 2.

VGC thought Pokémon Legends: Z-A was worthy of a perfect score, saying:

“Pokémon Legends Z-A is a grand adventure that once again proves that the Legends series is home to the most interesting ideas Game Freak has. It’s a game that understands its audience, and feels like a love letter to both players who grew up with X & Y, and those who’ve been here the whole time. The new battle system really worked for me, and the Rogue Mega Battles are bombastic fun, even if, like the traditional turn-based offering, it can get very easy as you level up your team. I hope the Pokémon Legends series is here to stay.”

TheSixthAxis was also impressed with Pokémon Legends: Z-A, giving it full marks in its review:

“Unlike the most recent Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a game that really holds your attention. The spiritual successor to Legends Arceus, it’s learned from the mistakes of the distant past and beautifully shows what city life is like in the Pokémon universe. I can see myself playing this for another hundred hours as I finish my Pokédex, shiny hunt and generally have a great time. This is easily the best Pokémon game on the market.”

GamesRadar+ enjoyed the latest entry in the Pokémon series, awarding the game an 8/10 score:

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A offers a true slice-of-life Pokemon experience thanks to its anime-style real-time combat system and wholesome worldbuilding elements. While its single-city setting can sometimes feel a bit samey, Lumiose is densely packed with things to do and discover. This is a world worth getting lost in.”

Nintendo Life had mixed feelings about Pokémon Legends: Z-A in its 7/10 review, and noted the game’s lack of personality and sole location:

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A should be celebrated for its fabulous real-time combat and its largely smooth jump to the Switch 2, but in condensing things down to one single location, it loses part of the Pokémon magic that Arceus and many other entries managed to amplify. I’ll forever find filling up my Pokédex fun, and for the Switch 2 generation, this is a good starting point for the franchise. But if the Legends series is to continue, it needs to recapture its personality and fuse that real-time system with a bit more freedom.”

Eurogamer was also less enthused with Pokémon Legends: Z-A, giving it 6/10, one of the lowest scores out there. However, the reviewer called it a “return to better form”:

“Lumiose City could do with work, but Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a much more tightly focused - and delightfully goofy - return to better form. At least by modern Pokémon’s standards.”

Pokémon fans won’t need much convincing to pick up Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and it sounds like players who enjoyed Arceus will also find much to enjoy. It might not be the series revolution some are still after, but after the technical woes of Scarlet and Violet, Z-A is a solid entry in the series.

Up next: Battlefield 6 review roundup: ‘a true return to form’

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.