After what feels like a long time coming, reviews for Battlefield 6 are now in, and so far, the first-person shooter has received fairly positive write-ups.

After 49 critic reviews on Metacritic, the game has an average score of 84, which works out to a ‘Generally Favourable’ judgment. Here’s what critics had to say on EA’s latest entry in the Battlefield series.

Dutch outlet Gameliner gave the game a score of 4.5/5, praising its maps, destructive elements and the strength of its core multiplayer experience, which the Battlefield series has traditionally delivered on:

“Battlefield 6 brings back the chaos and charm fans love, with slick maps, satisfying destruction, and a strong multiplayer core. Not everything hits perfectly, but with patches and Portal support, there’s plenty to look forward to. A true return to form.”

Game Rant echoed similar sentiments, calling this game the best Battlefield title in virtually a decade and arguing that the multiplayer is its best element.

“At launch, Battlefield 6 is a fully-featured FPS that should give genre fans countless hours of entertainment. The single-player campaign may be underwhelming in some respects, but it gets the job done, and the multiplayer is a blast. Battlefield 6 would already be an easy recommendation based on what’s there out of the gate, but it’s getting even more content in the near future.”

Wccftech called Battlefield 6 a ‘return to form’ in their review, discussing similar thoughts to the above:

“Battlefield 6 is an incredibly strong return to form for the series, with a multiplayer experience that is finely tuned with huge potential for what it could build into, destruction mechanics that bring a level of immersion back to the series that it was missing, and a more than solid visual and sound design package tying up how endlessly fun it is to play. The single-player campaign fails to impress, but the multiplayer experience more than makes up for it.”

In a 4/5 review, GamesRadar+ were quick to praise the depth and detail of the game’s multiplayer, in traditional Battlefield fashion, although it thought the single player was lacking by contrast:

“Battlefield 6 offers a carefully-crafted and layered multiplayer that strives to be its least threatening self, with innovation and creativity played down in favor of refining all the proven successes from the military genre. What’s there will surprise nobody, but thrives when all those components come together – even if the single player can feel fairly threadbare as part of the package.”

Generally, it seems like Battlefield 6 is a return to form for the series, echoing the golden age of Battlefield 3 and 4 after the misstep of 2021’s Battlefield 2042. If you want a richer single-player and campaign experience, you may well want to look elsewhere, but the destructive and fun multiplayer aspect remains.

