The third iteration in the popular horror puzzle-platformer series, Little Nightmares 3 releases on October 10, 2025, and it seems it’ll be to mixed reviews.

According to the game’s Metacritic page, the average review score for Little Nightmares 3 sits at 73 after 44 reviews, working out to a verdict of ‘Mixed or Average’.

Here’s what the critics made of Supermassive Games’ latest title.

Some outlets, such as Screen Rant, were quite positive in their approach, praising the game’s blend of puzzle and horror aspects in line with previous entries:

“The Little Nightmares series is excellent at what it does. It plops you into a terrifying locale with just a little guy, and gives you enough tools to fend off the impending darkness. It strikes a great balance of allowing some form of a power fantasy for folks who are great at puzzle platformers, but also ensures that you can still feel helpless. “Although Tarsier Studios deserves credit for helping put Little Nightmares on the map, Supermassive has been a great steward of the series thus far. Plus, we’re also getting Reanimal next year from Tarsier, so it’s kind of the best of both worlds here. The gaming industry is better off with more atmospheric horror titles like Little Nightmares 3.”

Game Informer was also quite positive, highlighting that while some new variations on the theme would be welcome, it still delivers on the core Little Nightmares experience:

“Little Nightmares III delivers on the original conceit of the series with a horror-filled adventure that feels like trying to escape a nightmare you desperately want to wake up from. Outside of a few noticeable, if underbaked, additions Supermassive has introduced, I’d welcome more variation to the game’s formula. However, even if Little Nightmares III offers more of the same, it’s hard not to smile whenever Low and Alone’s adventure sends chills down my spine.”

GameSpot, in a more tepid 7/10 writeup, had much of the same thoughts when summing up:

“Little Nightmares 3 is faithful to the series under its new leading studio at Supermassive Games. The team, already a well-respected name in horror, carries Tarsier’s torch well, though it sometimes feels too deferential to the past games, failing to raise the bar both in puzzle and monster design. This is a good sequel that I’m glad to have made the time for, but if there’s to be another trip into this world of tiny terrors, it’ll first need a refill of nightmare fuel.”

IGN was harsher in its critique of the title, taking the perspective that this third Little Nightmares game is too similar to the previous two.

“Little Nightmares 3 features little innovation, few scares, and limited appeal if you’ve already played the previous two games, unless you’re dead keen to experience the series’ signature brand of stop-start stealth with a friend in tow.”

Eurogamer, in a 3/5 write up noted that Supermassive Games’ decision to play it safe seemed to restrict the title somewhat until the halfway point, where it has a major uptick in overall entertainment value:

“Little Nightmares 3 might have a new developer and a subtly different flavour, but the essence of the series still shines, even if it never quite reaches past highs. Yes, it’s a shame it doesn’t find its footing sooner, but when it does it feels good to be back in this darkly compelling world.”

Those who are after a reinvention of the Little Nightmares series with this third iteration may be left wanting more, it seems. If you’re happy with more of the same though, then Little Nightmares 3 may be the title for you.

