👏 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 has a Metacritic score of 89 after 107 critic reviews

🤩 The games have 100% positive reviews, 0% mixed and 0% negative

💰 The games can be purchased separately

📆 The games are out on October 2 exclusively for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Nintendo is bringing back Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 for the Nintendo Switch 2 as part of the portly plumber’s 40th anniversary celebrations. But how well do the games hold up today? And are there enough enhancements present to justify the re-releases?

It seems like Super Mario Galaxy and its excellent sequel, Super Mario Galaxy 2, are well worth revisiting on Nintendo Switch 2, either by purchasing both games or picking up either game separately.

The two-game package is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 89. You’re essentially getting the same games that released on the Wii. However, there are a few improvements, such as a 4K resolution when docked and 1080p in handheld mode. Nintendo has also made some additions, like an Assist Mode.

Here’s what critics had to say about Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

VGC gave the Super Mario Galaxy compilation a perfect score, though notes the gyro controls aren’t quite as intuitive as the Wii Remote pointer controls.

“Super Mario Galaxy and Galaxy 2 were considered among the best games ever made when they were released, and a decade and a half later that still hasn’t changed. The attempt to replace the Wii Remote’s pointer controls with Joy-Con gyro movement never feels quite as intuitive as the original experience, but this concession won’t dampen the spirits of anyone lucky enough to be playing these games for the first time. Both games remain the high point of creativity in the platform game genre, making this one of the easiest recommendations we’ve ever made.”

GAMINGbible also gave Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 full marks and said:

“Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 are effectively the perfect package: two of the greatest video games of all time, just as you remember them, with only a few minor touchups here and there. This is, for my money, the best way to play two of the greatest video games ever made.”

Nintendo Life awarded Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 gave the two titles a 9/10, and noted the small yet welcome additions.

“There’s no question about it: Super Mario Galaxy and Galaxy 2 are two of the most sublime games ever created. With gameplay that subverts expectations and scenarios that wouldn’t be possible if not for the creative freedom of the cosmos, they represent the Mario series at its absolute best. They look better than ever, boast small yet welcome additions, and expand upon the narrative with new storybook pages. Gyro aiming simply isn’t as effective as the Wii pointer, however, and you’ll be re-centering the onscreen cursor a lot. Very minor issues with the camera are also a bit more noticeable now than they were 15 years ago, but the fact that Nintendo managed to pull off some utterly ridiculous sequences without the camera going haywire remains a remarkable feat. These games command a high price on Switch, to be sure, but you’ll be playing them for the rest of your life.”

TheSixthAxis was slightly more reserved with its praise, giving the double package 8/10.

“Super Mario Galaxy and Galaxy 2 are proper remasters of two all-time platforming greats. With tasteful graphical improvements, more integrated gameplay tweaks with better controls for handheld, they’re a solid, sensible way to celebrate a 40th birthday.”

Not everyone was as impressed with Nintendo’s porting efforts. Press Start Australia gave the games 75/100, and said the games featured “barebones upgrades”.

“Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is a straightforward compilation that brings two of the most celebrated platformers to modern hardware. Together, they form one of the strongest adventures in the Mario canon. But with some barebones upgrades and inconsistent visual improvements, these are hardly the definitive versions of either Galaxy or Galaxy 2. Regardless, despite the visual presentation, it’s hard to deny the strength of the core at this compilation. Both games boast inventive and engaging level design that, with (mostly) improved controls, are easy to enjoy today.”

There’s no doubt about the quality of both Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 and fans will appreciate the improved visuals and the opportunity to play these games anytime and anywhere. However, don’t expect a transformational experience with countless new features for the Switch 2 re-releases.

