👏 Ghost of Yotei has a Metacritic score of 87 after 107 critic reviews

🤩 The game has 91% positive reviews, 9% mixed and 0% negative

🦊 Ghost of Yotei is a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima

📆 The game is out on October 2 exclusively for PS5

Sony’s biggest game of the year, Ghost of Yotei, is almost here. Ahead of its release on October 2, critics have weighed in on the follow-up to the excellent Ghost of Tsushima – and it seems like another hit for PlayStation fans.

The game is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 87 after 107 critic reviews. That’s higher than the Metacritic score of 83 that Ghost of Tsushima originally achieved, though the same as the Director’s Cut PS5 version.

Here’s what reviewers made of Ghost of Yotei, which is releasing exclusively on PS5.

Digital Trends was one of several outlets that gave Ghost of Yotei a perfect score and said the game shows exactly what the PS5 is capable of.

“Sucker Punch leaves nothing on the table with Ghost of Yotei. This game represents everything we were promised the PS5 could deliver and then some. Every aspect of its artistry, mechanics, and technology is used to the fullest in perfect balance. No one part of Ghost of Yotei outshines the rest, and that’s because each component bleeds into the others so naturally that they cease to feel like disparate elements. Atsu’s journey is one that will stick with me, but not because of the magnificent world I explored, the memorable cast of characters I grew to love, or the dramatic swordplay. Those are all different colors used to paint the complete picture that is Ghost of Yotei. All are strong on their own, but together form something much greater.”

VGC also loved Ghost of Yotei and praised the game’s visuals and how it improves over Ghost of Tsushima.

“Ghost of Yotei fufills much of the promise of Ghost of Tsushima, delivering a hugely enjoyable open-world game, that almost rids itself of Tsushima’s bloat. Pacing issues and some underdeveloped villains aside, Yotei improves on the original game in every department, and delivers best-in-class visuals and music.”

GameSpot gave Ghost of Yotei 9/10 and believe it’s a worthy sequel.

“Ghost of Yotei builds and improves upon its predecessor with a gripping story, rewarding exploration, and fantastic combat, with each aspect emphasizing the characteristics of a new protagonist. As a sequel, familiarity is baked in, but every alteration is in service of Atsu and her profound differences, making for a game that manages to feel distinct even when what you’re doing is so recognizable. The Ghost is just a mask; what matters is who’s behind it.”

GAMINGbible also thought Ghost of Yotei was worthy of a 9/10 score and said it’s one of the best games of 2025.

Ghost of Yōtei is pure cinematic brilliance, and Sucker Punch Productions deserves to be commended once more for knocking it out of the park and, in some ways, topping its predecessor. I’m somewhat torn between this and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, but without question, Ghost of Yōtei is one of the absolute best games of 2025.

Dexerto awarded Ghost of Yotei an 8/10 and said the revenge-based story wasn’t quite as impactful as Ghost of Tsushima’s.

“While Ghost of Yotei’s tale of revenge may not cut as deep as its predecessor, Sucker Punch’s blade is still deadly. The environments of Ezo are begging to be explored, and the melee combat has never been sharper, delivering more weapons, blood, and adrenaline-fueled duels worthy of the Kurosawa films that inspired it. Whether you’re a fan of Ghost of Tsushima or a newcomer to the series, Ghost of Yotei is a must-play. Atsu’s adventure sets a new gold standard for samurai action games and marks an exciting new chapter in the Ghost saga – one that will hopefully shape the series for years to come.”

However, not every outlet was as gushing about Ghost of Yotei.

VideoGamer thought the game was worthy 7/10 and said the game plays things a little safe.

“Foregoing genre-advancing substance and texture for impeccable style, Ghost of Yotei feels like a cowed shadow of its full potential. Those looking for a departure from checklist-oriented open-world gameplay will be disappointed. The title lands as generic, risk-averse, rigid, and safe.”

Eurogamer gave the game 6/10 and said:

“Sucker Punch’s sequel offers more great swordplay and heartfelt storytelling, but would be better served as a linear action game, freed of its poor sidequests and dated open world.”

Those who want a radical departure from Ghost of Tsushima’s may be a little disappointed then, but those who want a more expansive sequel that really pushes the power of the PS5 should be well entertained by Ghost of Yotei.

