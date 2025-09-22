👏 Silent Hill f has a Metacritic score of 86 after 65 critic reviews

🤩 The game has 92% positive reviews, 8% mixed and 0% negative

😱 Silent Hill f is one of highest-rated games in the long-running series

📆 The game is out on September 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Silent Hill f has garnered critical acclaim ahead of its release on September 25. Konami’s classic survival horror series has often faltered, but it seems like Silent Hill f is a true return form.

The game is currently sitting on a Metacritic score of 86, and impressive achievement for a horror game. That’s the same score as the Silent Hill 2 remake achieved, which is arguably seen as the best game in the series.

Here’s what reviewers made of Silent Hill f, which is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Dexerto gave Silent Hill f a perfect score and believe it could even be better than Silent Hill 2.

“Silent Hill f is a bold new direction for Konami’s iconic survival horror series. While it may put a heavier emphasis on combat, NeoBards has expertly concocted a nightmarish cocktail oozing with enough stomach-churning monsters, disgustingly beautiful environments, and psychological dread to be just as good, if not better than, Silent Hill 2…Hinako’s world is suffocating and compelling, and I can’t wait to delve even further into the dark, damp town of Ebisugaoka to uncover more endings. If this is the quality we can expect from Silent Hill going forward, then I have never been more excited to step into its fog-filled future.”

Inverse also felt Silent Hill f was worthy of full marks, noting that the game treads the line perfectly in acknowledging the series’ roots while pushing on to new heights.

“It’s a game that manages to honor the series’ legacy, while simultaneously pushing it in a new direction, and it might just be the best Silent Hill to date.”

GameSpot said Silent Hill f sets “a new benchmark” in its 9/10 review.

“Silent Hill f is not just a return to form, it's a remarkable evolution; it's a visual spectacle, a mastercraft in psychological horror, a work of narrative brilliance, and a new benchmark for the Silent Hill series.”

Eurogamer believed the first half of the game doesn’t set a great first impression, but it’s definitely worth sticking with. The reviewer gave Silent Hill f 8/10.

“Silent Hill f's frustrating first-half is outweighed by a brilliant, delirious second that's well worth the initial slog.”

However, not every outlet was as enthused by Silent Hill f. IGN gave the game 7/10, saying “Silent Hill f presents a fresh new setting to explore and a fascinatingly dark story to unravel, but its melee-focussed combat takes a big swing that doesn’t quite land.”

TechRadar Gaming were among the harshest in its review, giving Silent Hill f 6/10.

“It may not be set in the titular town, but Silent Hill f undoubtedly encompasses the essence of the series with a dark, twisted, and emotionally weighty tale of psychological horror. It also takes plenty of imaginative and creative risks that are fantastic and flawed in equal measure. It would be an even more special game if only it weren't plagued by an inconsistent atmosphere and some of the most miserable combat I've ever experienced.”

Overall, Silent Hill f sounds like a must-play for survival horror fans. The new direction has generally been well-received, and the foundation for future games appears to be solid.

