📆 A limited edition Resident Evil Requiem Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is launching on February 27, 2026

👀 A Grace Ashcroft amiibo for Resident Evil Requiem will be released in Summer 2026

💰 A Generation Pack containing Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil Village will be available for $89.99

👍 Pre-orders for Resident Evil Requiem offer a Grace: Apocalypse outfit, with a Deluxe Edition also available including additional costumes and in-game items

Here’s something no one saw coming. The first limited edition Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller won’t celebrate the launch of a first-party game from the Japanese company itself. Instead, Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem is getting the custom controller treatment.

Launching alongside the game on February 27, 2026, the Resident Evil Requiem Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller features key iconography from the game and a gunmetal color scheme. It’ll retain all the features we know and love about the Switch 2 Pro Controller, but if you want something that’s a little more collectible, this could be for you.

Capcom also revealed that a Grace Ashcroft amiibo will release during Summer 2026, though the functionality it’ll bring is unknown.

If that wasn’t enough, a Generation Pack will be released that includes Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Resident Evil Village for Switch 2. The pack costs $89.99 and all games are Game-Key Cards. It means you’re basically getting RE7 and RE Village for $10 each, which isn’t a bad deal.

Nintendo is clearly pushing Resident Evil Requiem hard for the Switch 2, which is a game that simply wouldn’t be possible on the previous console. It’s the second time we’ve also seen amiibo from Capcom, which launched three larger than usual figurines for Street Fighter 6’s launch on Switch 2.

You can pre-order Resident Evil Requiem today. Those who do will receive a Grace: Apocalypse outfit. A Deluxe Edition is also available that includes five costumes for Grace, including a Lady Dimitrescu outfit, two filters, four weapon skins, two charms, an audio pack, and files.

