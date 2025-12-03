👍 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has achieved a Metacritic score of 81

There was a time when it felt like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond would never be released. After all, it was first revealed in 2017, and then development was passed from Bandai Namco to Retro Studios. However, judging by the Metroid Prime 4: Beyond reviews, Samus’ return has been worth the wait – unless you’re expecting something radically different from the Prime series.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is currently sitting at a Metacritic score of 81 after 75 reviews. That’s lower than other entries in the Metroid Prime series achieved and even falls below the side-scrolling Metroid: Dread. But it sounds like there is a lot to enjoy for fans of Nintendo’s female bounty hunter.

Here’s what critics made of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is available for Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on December 4.

PCMag gave Metroid Prime 4: Beyond a perfect score and said the game is “the best single-player shooter in years”:

“Gorgeous, highly entertaining, and a thrill to unravel, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on Switch 2 is the best single-player shooter in years and a triumph for gaming’s coolest heroine.”

Giant Bomb also loved Samus’s return and gave the latest Switch 2 exclusive 10/10:

“Despite a few tweaks and new features – motion controls, psychic powers, a nonlinear hub world, and the occasional side character – this is Metroid Prime through and through. It’s without a doubt the closest the series has ever felt to the original Metroid Prime, in terms of tone, gameplay, and quality. Time will tell where I place Metroid Prime 4 in the ranking of the overall series, but fresh off my first playthrough I feel comfortable putting it among the likes of Super Metroid and the original Metroid Prime. It’s the best Switch 2 title yet, and I have to imagine that fans of the series will find themselves captivated by Metroid Prime 4.”

Nintendo Life awarded Metroid Prime 4: Beyond 9/10 in its review and noted the game’s “stunning art direction”:

After 18 years of waiting, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond manages to replicate that magical sense of discovery from the GameCube original while pushing the series in some incredible new directions. Separating the main biomes with a vast open world sounds ridiculous on paper, but the slick traversal provided by Vi-O-La makes exploration more satisfying than ever… Combine this with the stunning art direction, ferocious new boss characters, and a surprisingly endearing squad of Federation troopers, and Beyond is quite possibly the boldest, most well-realised Metroid game to date. Make no mistake, the long wait has been more than worth it. Welcome back, Samus.

GameSpot thought Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was worthy of an 8/10 score and felt like the game’s troubled development process was noticeable at times:

“Metroid Prime 4: Beyond sometimes feels like a product of its notoriously long and troubled development. At moments it serves as a time capsule for gaming trends that have come and gone over the last decade, like a sparse open world and a squad shooter with AI teammates. Those elements are decently made, but not as expertly crafted as the more traditional Metroid Prime exploration and storytelling. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is uneven and messy in some respects, but at its best it meets or exceeds the best moments the series has to offer.”

GamesRadar+ was less glowing in its review of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and gave the game 7/10":

“Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally here after an 18 year wait. At its best moments, it feels like no time has passed at all, as I’m awed by the melancholy and mysterious vibes of this exploration-focused FPS. But, at many other moments, it’s bogged down by odd new features that detract from what’s almost one of Samus’ best. Being so close to greatness can sometimes be the bitterest feeling of all.”

VGC was one of the more critical outlets and gave Metroid Prime 4: Beyond 6/10 in its review, saying:

“Metroid Prime 4: Beyond feels like a game stuck between two worlds. When it’s emulating previous entries, Beyond is a blast, with excellent boss battles, and some truly gorgeous environments to explore. But this is eventually bogged down by out-of-place additions, awkward storytelling, and overly aggressive hand-holding that spoils the discovery.”

Eurogamer also didn’t quite click with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, though still thought the game was worthy of a 6/10 score:

“Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is enjoyable enough, and has glimpses of vintage Metroid shining through, but this game could and should have been so much more.”

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond takes full advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2’s features. It’s one of the growing number of Nintendo Switch 2 mouse games, and it’s also one of the few Nintendo Switch 2 120fps games available.

Judging from the reviews, series stalwarts will find plenty to enjoy here, as will those looking for a game that shows off what the Switch 2 can do. For those expecting a big overhaul of the series’ formula, temper your expectations.

