Me with a white Samsung SmartThings Bluetooth tracker outside the Samsung Store in NYC

This is part of the Discover Samsung Event where Samsung TVs, monitors, phones and even the PS5 SSD are on sale.

Sonos has announced its first-ever pair of wireless headphones, the Sonos Ace, that can be worn outside for everyday listening or to create a dynamic surround sound experience at home. The Bluetooth headphones use a pair of custom 40mm dynamic drivers that Sonos claims will deliver precision and accuracy.

As you might expect, the Sonos Ace features Active Noise Cancellation and a transparency mode that Sonos calls “Aware”. The headphones use an array of six beam-forming microphones to actively counter outside noises in addition to isolation your voice for calls.

The Sonos Ace also supports Dolby Atmos with Dolby Head Tracking, but Sonos has said it will add a new TrueCinema feature that precisely maps your space to create a surround-sound experience in the headphones themselves.

The Sonos Ace will be available on June 5 and cost $449. There are two colors available: Soft White and Black.

Find out more

📆 The Sonos Ace will be available June 5

💰 They cost $449 and feature 30 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation

🔊 The Bluetooth headphones use a pair of custom 40mm dynamic drivers

🎧 It’s Sonos’s first-ever pair of wireless headphones made to be worn outside for everyday listening

Best Buy: Sonos Ace (Soft White)

Best Buy: Sonos Ace (Black)

OpenAI is in hot water once again. The company is being sued by Scarlett Johansson for using a voice that sounds eerily similar to the Hollywood actress after she previously turned down OpenAI’s offer to voice its chatbot. Johansson released a lengthy statement explaining why she has sought legal action and has asked OpenAI to explain how it developed the voice assistant named ‘Sky’.

OpenAI has denied the accusation with the company’s CEO Sam Altman saying, “The voice of Sky is not Scarlett Johansson’s, and it was never intended to resemble hers. We cast the voice actor behind Sky’s voice before any outreach to Ms. Johansson. Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have paused using Sky’s voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn’t communicate better.”

Find out more

🧑‍⚖️ OpenAI is being sued by Scarlett Johansson

🤔 The actress believes the company used her voice to develop “Sky”

🤖 Sky is one of the company’s voice assistants

🙇‍♂️ OpenAI denies the claim and has removed the voice from its products

📱 3. Your old iPhone is now worth more with Apple trade-in – but not for long

If you’ve been mulling over whether to upgrade to a newer iPhone model, now could be a good opportunity to do so. Apple is increasing the maximum trade-in prices of older handsets until June 3. The offer applies to models from the iPhone 11 onwards, giving you up to $30 more depending on the phone you’re trading in.

Once your trade has been confirmed, you can either mail in your old phone or drop it off at your nearest Apple Store. Your phone will then be either refurbished and sold to another customer or recycled if it’s in particularly rough shape. Trade-in values range from $170 for the iPhone SE (3rd gen) and $650 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

💰 Apple is boosting its trade-in prices for a limited period

📱 Get up to an extra $30 when you trade in your iPhone before June 3

👍 You can get up to $650 when you trade in an iPhone 14 Pro Max

🔜 Apple will launch the iPhone 16 in September this year

🤔 4. Humane is seeking a buyer, months after launching its AI Pin

It’s fair to say that the Humane Ai Pin hasn’t been the success the company was hoping for. Similar to the Rabbit R1, the device was widely panned by tech reviewers for its underwhelming performance, lack of features, and unfinished state. However, that hasn’t stopped Humane from hunting for potential buyers.

Led by former Apple employees Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, Human is “seeking a price of between $750 million and $1 billion”, according to a Bloomberg report. That might be ambitious based on the $699 AI Pin’s reception, though Human was valued at $850 million by investors in 2023.

🤝 Humane is seeking potential buyers

💰 The company is looking for a price of between $750 million and $1 billion

👎 The Humane AI Pin launched and received generally negative reviews

🍎 The device was created by former Apple employees and costs $699

Microsoft announced a new lineup of Surface devices with the Surface Pro Copilot+ PC and Surface Laptop 6. Both devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors, and Microsoft claims the shift from Intel delivers dramatic performance improvements.

Microsoft says the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite means the new Surface Pro Copilot+ is 90% faster than the Surface Pro 9 it replaces. The new Copilot+ PC is also supposedly capable of 40 trillion operations per second compared to 18 trillion Apple M3, according to Microsoft. Prices start at $999, though you’ll need to pay more for the optional OLED display.

The Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro are also Arm-powered devices. Both touchscreen displays offer Dolby Vision IQ HDR support with a 120Hz refresh rate. Microsoft claims the new Surface Laptop is 80% faster than the previous generation and battery life has increased up to 22 hours of local video playback. The Surface Laptop also starts at $999 for the 13.8-inch or $1,999.99 for the 15-inch model. Preorders are open now and will begin shipping on June 18.

Find out more

🤯 Microsoft’s new Surface devices sound impressive

💪 They’re powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X and Snapdragon X Elite chips

💰 Prices start from $999 for both models and AI is integrated heavily

📆 Preorders are open and the devices will begin shipping in June

Google used to be the home of facts, truth, and information, settling any debate within a few minutes. “Google it,” people used to say. However, the search giant’s pursuit of AI has led to one of the most valuable resources of information becoming about as useful as a chocolate fireguard, and genuinely dangerous too.

Google is really puts the die in diet. 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️

The company’s new AI Overview summaries, which accompany traditional searches, are spewing out misinformation. When asked “cheese not sticking to pizza”, Google’s AI Overview recommends using glue. Seriously.

“Add some glue,” says Google. “Mix about 1/8 cup of Elmer’s glue in with the sauce. Non-toxic glue will work.”

In another scenario I tested this week, Google’s top answer suggests that eating rocks is part of a “healthy, balanced lifestyle.” In an earlier suggestion, the formerly reliable search company’s AI Overview recommended drinking urine, but only “2 litres” of the “light-colored urine.” Google is really puts the die in diet. 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️ 🤦‍♂️

This won’t be the last time we see AI provide a bizarre answer, but Google needs to take extra precautions to stop the spread of misinformation before people look elsewhere to get the answers they’re after.

🤖 Google’s AI is spreading misinformation while it destroys the web for publishers

😮 The company’s new AI Overview is providing some bizarre answers

🤦‍♂️ Google recommends putting glue on your pizza and eating rocks

🐶 It also claimed that a dog played in the NBA

Read more: Google's AI Overview debacle

Microsoft could launch the next Xbox console in 2026, giving it a head start over Sony’s PS6. Sony is widely expected to launch the PS6 in 2027, which could give Microsoft some much-needed breathing room, similar to the strategy we saw with Xbox 360.

We know that Microsoft is working on a new Xbox console and that it will deliver “the biggest technological leap ever in a generation”, according to Xbox president Sarah Bond. But Microsoft is also planning to make Call of Duty 2026 a day-one release for the console. That alone could tempt people into picking up Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox instead of waiting for the next PlayStation.

Read more

📆 The next Xbox console could be released in late 2026

🤔 That’s expected to be earlier than the PS6, which is due out in 2027

💪 Microsoft has already said it is working on its next console

🔜 Sony is due to launch a PS5 Pro this year

Another PSP 2 rumor has emerged, giving more weight to the existence of a new PlayStation Portable. A Russian journalist, who correctly revealed that PlayStation exclusives would come to PC, confirmed that Sony is preparing a new PSP for release and that the handheld will be able to play PS4 games.

If Sony can open up the entire library of PS4 games to players, that could also give the handheld hundreds of games at launch. But Sony will also want to make sure its handheld stands out from the competition. It could offer perks such as cloud saves, allowing you to take your progress with you when you’re finished playing on PS5, or Remote streaming, similar to the PlayStation Portal.

Read more

🤔 Another Sony PSP 2 rumor is circulating online

👏 The handheld will reportedly be able to play PS4 games

👍 Sony will want to ensure its handheld stands out from the competition

🆚 The rumor comes amid talks of an Xbox handheld

Nintendo isn’t afraid to dip back into its library to revive older titles, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is another successful example. The 20-year-old GameCube title has been remade for Nintendo Switch and it holds up just as well today as it did two decades ago, achieving a Metacritic score of 88 after 68 reviews.

Even though the Switch has entered its seventh year on sale, Nintendo continues to spoil owners with fantastic games. It’s not let up, even though the Nintendo Switch 2 is due to release early next year. That’s great news for existing Switch owners and those who are eyeing up Nintendo’s console, as the Switch 2 will reportedly be backward compatible.

Find out more

😁 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has a Metacritic score of 88 after 68 critic reviews

👍 It means the game has received generally favorable scores

🆕 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a remake of the GameCube title from 20 years ago

📆 The game is out on May 23 exclusively for Nintendo Switch

Buy it now from Walmart

Buy it now from Best Buy

Buy it now from GameStop

It’s been a long wait for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, but it’s finally now available on Xbox and PC as part of Xbox Game Pass. The game was first shown during the Xbox Series X’s reveal in 2019 and promised to be a visual showcase for the hardware. It’s certainly lived up to that expectation, but its lack of gameplay has led to an eclectic mix of scores.

Still, the game will be considered a critical success for Microsoft, as it’s achieved a score of 81 after 86 reviews. Unfortunately, no physical version of Hellblade 2 is available, so you’re stuck buying it digitally or playing it through Xbox Game Pass.

Read more

🙂 Hellblade 2 has a Metacritic score of 81 after 66 critic reviews

👍 It means the game has received generally favorable reviews

⚔️ Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is a sequel to 2017’s action-adventure game

📆 The game is out now on Xbox and PC and as part of Xbox Game Pass

Get Xbox Game Pass from Walmart

