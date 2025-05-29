(Credit: The Shortcut)

👉 The Nintendo Switch 2 will be in stock in-store on June 5 and available for online pre-orders on June 6 at Target

📧 Switch 2 pre-orders are still available for those who registered their interest at the My Nintendo Store, but you’ll need an invite email

🤔 GameStop and Best Buy will have limited stock available at midnight on June 5, Walmart could open up online pre-orders on June 5

🎟️ Official Nintendo Stores in San Francisco and New York City require a Warp Pass for in-store purchases on June 5

🚨 Priority Alerts: The Shortcut subscribers get 1:1 help in our Substack Chat

🔔 Turn on notifications for Matt Swider on X to get additional alerts

If Target is your retailer of choice for a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, the retailer has shared an update on when we can expect new stock to arrive.

Target's website says the Nintendo Switch 2 will be in stock on June 5 in store. Online orders will return on June 6 – one day after the console launches.

(Credit: The Shortcut)

That's a promising update, as it shows that Target has held some inventory back for in-store customers, but also that there's enough Switch 2 units coming that it can begin taking online pre-orders again so soon after launch.

My Nintendo Store Switch 2 pre-order: it’s still invite only

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Of course, if you're trying to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order before June 5, your best bet is still the My Nintendo Store. Nintendo recently emailed customers to say that those who registered their interest (and met Nintendo's requirements) are still eligible to pre-order. Just keep a close eye on your emails.

GameStop Switch 2 pre-order: in-store and online

GameStop and Best Buy have also shared that limited Switch 2 stock will be available at midnight on June 5, which could be a good opportunity to snag the console if you're willing to queue up with potentially hundreds of other eager gamers.

Best Buy is also hosting GameTruck events in store parking lots where limited stock will be available across different stores from June 7, June 14, and June 21.

Walmart Switch 2 pre-orders

Walmart is the outlier in terms of the next Switch restock, as it hasn't publicly revealed its launch day plans yet. However, we can already say Walmart is the largest Switch 2 seller, which means Nintendo will give it the most inventory. Walmart also favors online Switch 2 pre-orders, as opposed to restocking its shelves in-store. Expect online orders to reopen shortly after June 5.

Nintendo San Francisco and New York stores

In addition to online pre-orders, the official Nintendo Store in San Francisco and New York City will have the console in stock, but you’ll need a Warp Pass to buy one.

Lucky Warp Pass holders will be able to buy the console in a "first come, first served” on June 5, starting at midnight ET / June 4 at 9pm PT over the course of two hours. When the official Nintendo stores open the next morning, you’ll need your Warp Pass then too.

We’re still tracking Switch 2 pre-orders 24/7

(Credit: The Shortcut)

The Shortcut is constantly tracking Switch 2 console pre-orders following our hands-on review of the console. We’ve helped over 10,000 people purchase the console and the best Switch 2 accessories, launch games and grab the Switch 2 GameCube controller.

Nintendo has given us hope that it’ll eventually meet demand for the console this holiday season, but Nintendo’s president has gone as far as to apologize for the lack of Switch 2 consoles available for pre-order.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.