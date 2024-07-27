Two of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors are on sale right now when bought unlocked, and four of the seven are discounted if bought when selecting a US carrier like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, through the Samsung Store.

Let’s explain exactly which S24 Ultra colors are on sale right now, according to The Shortcut’s updated price tracking research.

Unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra colors

You can save $120 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra through Samsung’s Store right now if you purchase either the unlocked Titanium Green or Titanium Blue colors, two of three exclusive colors only sold through Samsung’s online retail store.

Titanium Green 512GB (save $120)

Samsung only: S24 Ultra Titanium Green

Titanium Blue 512GB (save $120)

Samsung only: S24 Ultra in Blue

This is for the 512GB version of the best Android smartphone for most people, essentially doubling your storage for the price of 256GB. This is the same storage size that we tested in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review six months ago.

The double-the-storage promo is a popular one. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we cite that Samsung had this same type of deal for its pre-order. It’s over, but now Amazon has taken on this promo, plus added a $200 or $300 Amazon gift for the 512GB Fold 6 and Flip 6, respectively.

Galaxy S24 Ultra colors from US carriers

Furthermore, buying through the Samsung Store by selecting a US carrier will net you similar savings among the other S24 Ultra colors:

Titanium Violet 512GB (save $120)

Samsung: S24 Ultra in Titanium Violet

Titanium Yellow 512GB (save $120)

Samsung: S24 Ultra in Titanium Yellow

Titanium Black 512GB (save $120)

Samsung: S24 Ultra in Titanium Black

Titanium Gray 512GB (save $120)

Samsung: S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray

They are also $120 off the 512GB size with the same double storage promo. This applies to Verizon and T-Mobile in all colors listed above, while AT&T has three of the four colors (they don’t seem to sell the S24 Ultra in Titanium Yellow for some reason).

The only S24 Ultra color not on sale

According to our data, the only Samsung S24 Ultra color that isn’t on sale this weekend is the Titanium Orange. It remains at full price in all storage sizes.

Titanium Orange (not deal)

Samsung only: S24 Ultra in Orange

Galaxy S24 Ultra 1TB deal

Need even more storage? The top-tier Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 1TB is only sold unlocked (not through US carriers), and it has a discount too – again in select colors. Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow and Titanium Gray are being sold for $1,419.99, essentially the 1TB size for the MSRP of the 512GB size.

The good news is that no matter the S24 Ultra storage size you get, this is one of the fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones according to our benchmarks. It can run 3D games without dropping frames as well as stream PS5 (and, soon, PS5 Pro) Remote Play as well as the PlayStation Portal. That’s good news because we need an always-with-us gaming handheld until Sony launches PSP 2 in 2025.

Galaxy S24 Ultra trade-in deals for all colors

Samsung continues to offer up to $750 in trade-in credit toward the Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can get the full $750 discount if you’re trading in last year’s phone – as we have mentioned in our updated Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review – and $700 if you’re trading in the top-of-the-line iPhone, as seen in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review.

Google’s phones fetch far less trade-in credit from Samsung. The Google Pixel 8 Pro, for example, only nets you a $400 discount toward the S24 Ultra. This may be due to the fact that Pixel phones are less popular to resell and because the Made By Google event is coming up next, on August 13. The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are going to be announced (we just saw the Google Pixel 9 Pro colors leak this week), so who really wants a 12-month-old Pixel 8 Pro at this point? The answer: not even Samsung.