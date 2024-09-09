🎮 The PS5 Pro console may be announced tomorrow, September 10

📆 Sony has scheduled a “technical presentation” hosted by Mark Cerny

📐 Mark Cerny is the lead architect of the PS5 console, so PS5 Pro is likely

⏲️ The presentation will last just nine minutes, suggesting a quick run-down

For months, we’ve been reporting that the PS5 Pro would likely launch in September leading up to this year’s Tokyo Game Show, and the release date would be in November, right before Black Friday. Sony is almost making that news official today, according to a blog post.

As outlined on the PlayStation Blog, Sony will stream a “technical presentation” hosted by Mark Cerny. He’s the lead architect of the PS5 console (as well as the PS4 and PlayStation Vita), so it’s pretty much a given that we’re going to see new PlayStation hardware in under 24 hours.

PS5 Pro render (Credit: Technizo)

How to watch the PS5 Pro reveal

Gamers in the US can tune into the PlayStation 5 technical presentation tomorrow, September 10 at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. There was a rumor that an announcement would take place today, but an Apple iPhone 16 launch event snagged the spotlight instead.

Based on the rising price of PS5 controllers this week, don’t expect the PS5 Pro to be cheap. Some estimations have the PS5 Pro price starting at $599, which is $100 more than the PS5 Slim currently. Expect PS5 pre-orders to take place later this month, with a release date set for November.

It’s rare for Cerny to host PlayStation events, as he usually only shows up for new hardware reveals. We may not see him until Sony launches the rumored PSP 2 handheld or even the PS6.

PS5 vs PS5 Pro: what’s the difference?

When it comes to the PS5 vs PS5 Pro, the PlayStation 5 Pro is essentially a more powerful PlayStation 5. It’s aimed at those looking to play the best PS5 games at higher resolutions, smoother frame rates, and better ray tracing performance.

PS5 Pro’s GPU is approximately 45% faster, the CPU remains the same but can be boosted by an additional 10%, and the console’s memory is 28% faster. The result is a console that can push more pixels and higher frame rates, as well as deliver up to a three times increase in ray tracing performance.

If you’ve started to feel like PS5 games don’t look quite as sharp as they should or run as smoothly as you’d like, the PS5 Pro’s higher specs should help. It should also greatly increase the number of PS5 games with ray tracing support.