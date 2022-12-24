$25 off Gadget Discovery Club memberships for someone – or you

Use discount code ABENITY25 at checkout

🕸️ Hello again subscribers. Your friendly neighborhood Swider-Man here,

I’m outside of New York City for the first time in months to celebrate Christmas. Friendly reminder about dates and how to still get everything you want now that I’ve helped most of you secure a PS5 restock and/or a PS5 SSD at a discount.

You’ve pretty much run out of time to buy something in time for the holidays:

🎅 Christmas Eve is Saturday night

🕎 Hanukkah ends on Monday

┃Festivus’ feats of strength wind down tonight for Seinfeld fans

Good news: There are instant gifts that you can buy for others – or yourself.

🛍️ Shopping by date

🏷️ Best Buy – order online, in-store pickup

🌟 Walmart – order online, in-store pickup

🎯 Target – order online, in-store pickup; up to 50% off seasonal decor

🛑 GameStop – order online, in-store pickup

🟦 Samsung SSD deals – 1TB on sale again but now delivers after Christmas

📦 Amazon – now delivering most items next Wednesday

📸 B&H Photo – orders re-open Saturday night at 9pm ET

⚡ Instant gifts

This has been the most popular deal I wrote about on The Shortcut. Well, except for each PS5 restock and Xbox Series X price story. It’s the latest version of Microsoft Office (different from Office 365). So you’ll have lifetime access to:

📝 Word

🔢 Excel

📐 PowerPoint

📧 Outlook

👥 Teams

📔OneNote

It’s $29.99, and pairs with any of the best laptops since there are Windows and Mac versions. The Home & Student edition costs $150 at Best Buy (it only has Word, Excel and PowerPoint), so this one’s far superior.

There’s a reason this is the most popular deal.

1️⃣ Buy from Eneba

2️⃣ Use discount code: PSN4Christmas

3️⃣ Redeem the Eneba-provided code to your PlayStation account No, don’t apply PSN4Christmas to your PlayStation account (you skipped a step if you’re doing this)

👀 Discount code expires: Dec 27 at 7am ET (or if it sells out sooner)

Use the promo code PSN4Christmas at Eneba to avoid paying full price for PS5 digital games and subscriptions (including upgrading to PlayStation+ Premium or Extra). You can get a $100 gift card for just $82.99. God of War Ragnarok awaits.

1️⃣ Turn off auto-renew [always!] for PlayStation+ before you get charged $60

2️⃣ Buy PS+ Essential from Eneba with this discount code

3️⃣ Use discount code: TSCPSPLUS

4️⃣ When your PS+ membership expires (remember, you turned off auto-renew), redeem the Eneba-provided code with your PlayStation account

🥳 You saved $10 on PS+. Upgrade to PlayStation Extra or Premium using the PlayStation Plus gift card above in deal #2

Use the promo code TSCPSPLUS to get PS+ Essential for about $10 off, meaning you’ll get access to online multiplayer on PS5 and PS4, and 3 free games a month, as part of the PS Plus free games program.

1️⃣ Buy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from Eneba

2️⃣ Use discount code: XGPU3Christmas When this code expires, this will work for a lesser discount: TSCXULTI3

3️⃣ Redeem Eneba-provided code in your Xbox account

👀 Fine print: Unlike Sony, you can “stack” (meaning redeem all at once) 3 years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (36 months)

🥳 You saved $20 per quarter or, if you get four codes, save $80 per year. If you get three years’ worth, it’s $240 saved

Use the promo code XGPU3Christmas to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $20 off, meaning you’ll get access to Xbox Live Gold online multiplayer and 1,000 Xbox/PC games on demand, EA Play and day one releases of first-party games.

Microsoft is trying to make it the ‘Netflix of gaming’ and it’s become one of the better reasons to own an Xbox Series X.

Small discount, but the MSRP is $70 on PS5

It’s now a bit cheaper for God of War Ragnarok, the PS5 game that everyone wants – even though it didn’t quite make our best PS5 games list (it’s very much a souped-up PS4 game, according to Adam’s God of War Ragnarok review).

Other stories on The Shortcut

📆 Today

We crafted a fancy Holiday Gift Guide highlighting the very best tech to buy – even if you get things after the holidays, and we explored the best games of 2022 today. NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube is a done deal, and so is Elon Musk adding Twitter view counts (it’s actually a good change).

📆 ❄️ January 2023

PS Plus free games for January have leaked, we’re hearing what’s next after the RTX 4090 and seeing improvements to Meta Quest 2 headsets. Also in January, we’ll get our hands on the PS5 DualSense Edge controller, though the DualSense Edge battery life will be worse than standard PS5 controllers, despite the high DualSense Edge price.

📆💌 February 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 event date may be February 1, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 colors are likely to be cream, green, lavender and Phantom Black – at least for the high-end Ultra model. One week later, OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will launch on February 7. Two weeks later, on February 22, all eyes will be on – and in – Sony’s PSVR 2 headset.

🎰 We’ll be at CES 2023 in Las Vegas

Finally, there’s a PlayStation Car coming to CES 2023, the next big tech expo in January. Imagine playing GT7 while sitting in a self-driving car? It’s possible!

The Shortcut is sending a team of three to Las Vegas to do live reporting from the CES show floor. Your subscriptions and use of our affiliate link recommendations are making that possible. Thank you. 🙏