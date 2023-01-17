(Credit: The Shortcut)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra colors in Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black are looking closer to the reality for February 2023, following possible leaked pictures of the Galaxy S23 by tipster Roland Quandt at German site WinFuture. A recent January 5 tweet by leaker SnoopyTech alleged the official colors’ names to be Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac and Cotton Flower – names Quandt used in his article, which implies he believes them to be legitimate.

There’s consensus. A previous leak by longtime reliable tipster Evan Blass (care of Tom’s Guide) of historically color-matched Galaxy S Pen colors, as well a Samsung Galaxy S23 promo leak published at 91mobiles make those colors more likely. Quandt and supply chain consultant Ross Young each called out similar Galaxy S23 Ultra colors before this.

Then on January 6, an apparent Galaxy S23 exclusive colors leak revealed even more possible colors – gray, light blue, light green and red (those probably won’t be the official color names). It’s likely they’re Samsung online store exclusives, as speculated by prominent leaker Ice universe, in response to a tweet by Young.

Below, we’ve detailed everything else we know about the new phones. Many of these details appear to be corroborated an alleged Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra spec sheet leak on January 17 by prominent video game leaker billibil-kun.

What will the Galaxy S23 look like?

Late December leaks suggested the Ultra version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 could launch with new design changes, like flatter edges, which caused some leakers to quibble over whether the screen itself will feel flatter. That’s now all but confirmed after leaked Galaxy S23 Ultra images on January 13 showed shallower curves bending around the edge of the chassis, as well as larger camera lenses, as illustrated in a comparison by Ice universe between the new product images and those of last year’s model.

(Credit: Roland Quandt / WinFuture)

It also looks like the camera bump is leaving the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Dummy units posted to SlashLeaks and published by SamMobile hew closely to recent images alleged to be official Samsung product photography, as well as promotional materials that were leaked to 91mobiles.

More alleged promotional images were published by SlashLeaks on January 18, showing pictures of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra in various colors and situations.

When will we see the Galaxy S23?

On December 21, 2022, we saw a Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date leak saying that February 1, 2023 is the day we’ll get an official glimpse of the new phones. Indeed, an official Samsung Galaxy S23 announcement pegged the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event on that day.

Since the company tends to officially announce Galaxy S phones at the show, with hardware releases beginning two-to-three weeks after, we can guess at a release around the week of February 20th or the 27th. A rumor, detailed at the bottom of this post, indicates the 1TB model and Samsung web store exclusive colors may ship later than the other phones by two-to-six weeks.

Rumors line up with that, putting the Galaxy S22 in a mid-to-late February release window.

What’s inside the Galaxy S23 phones?

The biggest rumored upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as is often the case, is a fancy new camera. It will probably be a 200MP shooter, which would make for some incredibly detailed photography. Furthermore, the product images shared on January 11 by Quandt show bigger lenses for the Galaxy S23, which the S23 Plus should share (likely only the Ultra will get the 200MP lens though).

On January 10, Ice universe tweeted two short clips from Samsung’s teaser promotional campaign for the Galaxy S23 phones, highlighting its night photography and, presumably, the 200MP lens:

Images from the clips now exist on Samsung’s website, where you can reserve a spot in line to pre-order the phones for up to $100 in bonus credit.

The phones are expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s newest chipset, which is built on a 4nm process and outperforms all mobile CPUs, short of the A16 chip found in Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max phones, when it comes to clock speeds, while its integrated Adreno 740 GPU, with hardware ray tracing, is said to be better than the GPU integrated with Apple’s mobile chip.

Even with all that, it’s possible the Samsung Galaxy S23 performance will be overhyped. Despite rumors that Samsung had Qualcomm make a higher-frequency (and therefore faster) CPU for its new flagship, its expected model numbers have posted relatively weak benchmark scores to the Geekbench website, compared to Android phones also equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

(Credit: Primate Labs)

Leaker Ice universe speculates that this could be due to a poor thermal environment leading to early throttling. A December 23 test finally showed a score over 5,000 – 5,179, to be precise – leading to shaky rumors that the company has fixed the alleged thermal issues, though later tests were back to sub-5,000 numbers.

This late in the game, I doubt there’s much Samsung can do to improve matters, if indeed it has a heat problem on its hands (“problem” being relative, since these scores are much higher than the Galaxy S22 at its best). But given these are pre-release numbers, it’s best to hold judgment until after the phones are in the world.

On the wireless side, expect a WiFi 6E chip and Bluetooth 5.3. It’s too early for WiFi 7, even if you can already find routers using the standard in the TP-Link WiFi 7 lineup and Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 from CES 2023.

What about battery life?

Don’t expect changes here. The Galaxy S23 Ultra spec sheet leak from January 17 shows the phone with the same 5,000mAh battery as before, with 45-watt fast charging and 10-watt wireless charging. That may change with the Galaxy S24 line, as the new Qi 2 magnetic wireless charging standard is expected to improve matters, enabling at least up to 15-watt charging at the outset, when it’s finalized later this year.

Ice universe tweeted on October 18, 2022 that the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus would have 45-watt charging again, and that looks truer than ever.

How much storage with the Galaxy S23 have?

As with slight design changes, leakers disagreed over the base model storage of the phones. Tipster Ahmed Qwaider initially said it would start with 256GB and go up from there, with fellow leaker Roland Quandt dissenting. More recently, Qwaider updated his predictions to say the 128GB tier would live on, but in very few countries.

A pricing rumor cropped up on January 14, however, that may contradict that, slightly. According to tipster RGcloudS (tweet embedded below), the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus phones will still have a 128GB and 256GB price tier, with no mention of a 512GB option, while the Ultra will start at 256GB and top out at 1TB – that’s the maximum amount supported by the very fast new UFS 4.0 flash storage standard the phones are presumed to use.

That, coupled with the rumored 12GB RAM of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (which also showed up in the above benchmarks), should add up to a very responsive handset.

How much will the S23 phones cost?

December rumors pointed to a possible price change as Samsung weighs joining Apple in asking for more money for its premium handsets, according to a leak reported at Tom’s Guide, and if the latest rumor is true, the company’s pricing decisions this time around are confusing, at best:

If the prices are accurate, that would mean a $100 price bump for the 128GB Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, no change for the 256GB models, and a $50 price cut for the 256GB and 512GB versions of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new 1TB model would cap the line at $1,499, or $100 more than the most expensive version of the Galaxy S22 line.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S23s get SIM cards?

Yes. According to the spec sheet leak from January 17, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and presumably the S23 and S23 Plus, will have a physical dual Nano SIM card slot, as well as e-SIM.

Published: December 20, 2022

Updated: January 18, 2023