There’s nothing like a fresh smartphone screen, and with the announcement of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 prices, you’re going to want to add a protective layer to keep it blemish-free. I’ve put together a handy guide to get you started with what we expect to be some of the best products out of the gate, so you don’t have to worry about taking a risk on a brand you don’t recognize.

Save up to $830 on Galaxy S23 Ultra

Save up to $620 on Galaxy S23+

Save up to $620 on Galaxy S23

Zagg InvisibleShield Fusion

Best overall screen protector

🥽 Polymer hybrids offer durable protection that feels like glass

👇 Certified by Samsung to be compatible with the in-screen fingerprint scanner

👍 Compatible with Zagg protective cases

Price: $49.99 | Material: Polymer hybrid material

Zagg is one of my favorite screen protector makers, and I expect the Zagg InvisibleShield Fusion will be one of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors available when the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra releases. Zagg’s protector is made from a flexible polymer hybrid it says feels just like glass, and though I haven’t used a Fusion screen protector yet, I expect it’s more pleasant than TPU, but less delicate than a thin tempered glass sheet. It’s available for the Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra and S23 Plus today.

JETech privacy screen protector 2-pack

Best privacy screen protector

📸 Includes camera lens covers

👀 Keeps people from easily seeing your screen, at the cost of a little brightness

👍 Comes in a 2-pack – always nice to have a backup

Amazon: JETech S23 Ultra protector

Amazon: JETech S23 Plus protector

Amazon: JETech S23 protector

Price: $11.99 | Material: TPU

If you’re prone to dropping your phone, you might not relish the thought of spending a bunch of money on screen protectors to keep your phone safe and shielded from prying eyes. Thankfully, JETech already has one ready for you for just $11.99 for the JETech Galaxy S23 Ultra privacy screen protector, or $10.99 for the JETech privacy screen protector for Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus.

This protector is a flexible TPU material, making it easy to use with your favorite case – glass protectors can be tricky for that. JETech says it functions with the in-display fingerprint scanner, too, but you’ll need to re-add your fingerprint after installing it.

[PENDING IMAGE]

Spigen tempered glass screen protector

Best tempered glass screen protector

📐 EZ Fit applicator makes for foolproof installation

🪟 Tempered glass doesn’t darken your screen

🛢️ Oleophobic coating helps prevent smudges

Price: TK.TK | Material: tempered glass

Spigen has made some of my favorite phone protectors – be they cases or tempered glass – since the iPhone 4S, and a lot of that comes down to consideration. In the case of Spigen’s tempered glass protectors, applying them is a cinch, thanks to the included applicator, so you no longer have to worry about repeatedly re-applying the case – that’s worth the slightly higher $TKTK price to me versus other, similar protectors. Pick up the Spigen tempered glass screen protector for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 at Amazon today.

Supcase Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protector case

Best screen protector case

🪲 Hardy exterior and included screen protector all in one

🌈 Available in four colors

🧍 Embedded kickstand for keeping your phone upright hands-free

Supcase: Galaxy S23 Ultra case

Supcase: Galaxy S23 Plus case

Supcase: Galaxy S23 case

Price: $30.95 | Material: Polycarbonate and TPU

If you want your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to look like it belongs in Master Chief’s pocket (or on whatever his equivalent of a belt loop is), pick up the Supcase Galaxy S23 Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case for $30.95. It’s made up of hardy polycarbonate and TPU, offers a built-in screen protector, and even has a built-in kickstand so you can prop it up while you watch your stories. Galaxy S23 Supcase cases and Galaxy S23 Plus Supcase cases are available, too, for as little as $24.95 (though without a screen protector).