Samsung has just announced its best phones for 2023, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 all want to be your next smartphone. All three phones are designed for different people, and like most new Samsung devices, there are a lot of deals if you do pre-order before it goes on sale on February 17!

In case you missed the news, we’ve detailed the key differences between all three Galaxy S23 phones in our comparison and summarized these below.

Which Galaxy S23 should you buy?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best regular phone that Samsung has to offer, with an incredible 200MP camera that supports up to 100X zoom, a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. There’s also a 12MP Ultra-wide camera and two telephoto lenses that offer 3X and 10X optical zoom. The whole package is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 also offer a triple camera setup but aim to provide the balance between a large screen, powerful specs, and impressive cameras. Both feature a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 10MP telephoto lens offering up to 3X optical zoom. Both displays are FHD+ displays with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, with the Galaxy S23 display measuring 6.1 inches and the Galaxy S23 Plus display a little larger at 6.6 inches.

All three phones are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy devices featuring a few optimizations for gaming and performance. They also all come in the same four Galaxy S23 colors; Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

Why you should pre-order the Galaxy S23 series now

Regardless of whether you buy an unlocked or carrier-specific Galaxy S23 device, if you pre-order it before February 17, you’ll get a free storage upgrade. That means if you buy the Galaxy S23 you’ll get 256GB of storage instead of 128GB and for the Galaxy S23 Ultra or S23 Plus, its 512 GB instead of 256 GB.

Also, in previous years, Samsung has been known to change pre-order trade-in offerings with no notice, so if you see a great trade-in amount, there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to get the exact same amount even in just a few days’ time.

The best unlocked pre-order deals for the Galaxy S23 series

Samsung

Galaxy S23 : $799.99 before trade-in and other discounts

Galaxy S23 Plus : $999.99 before trade-in and other discounts

Galaxy S23 Ultra : $1,199.99 before trade-in and other discounts

Samsung has fantastic trade-in deals and four exclusive colors that you can’t buy elsewhere

If you want to buy the Galaxy S23 series unlocked, the best place is Samsung direct. There you'll find the best – and easiest – trade-in deals, including enhanced trade-in credit.

Samsung also has FOUR exclusive custom colors that are only available when buying directly on its website. These colors do take a little longer to arrive – current estimates are 3-5 weeks vs a February 17 release date for the others – but it's a great way to ensure you have a unique phone that most people won't.

The best carrier pre-order deals for the Galaxy S23 series

Most of you will want to upgrade or buy the new Galaxy S23 through your carrier, and this year, there is plenty of carrier deals to be had. We’ve summarized these below.

AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile (through Samsung.com)

This year, one of the biggest changes is that you can finally purchase the new Galaxy S23 with your preferred carrier – and even upgrade your existing lines – all directly from Samsung. One of the benefits is that you can also easily buy Samsung Care, you can take advantage of the same pre-order deals for buying unlocked, and you can also use the Samsung.com credit immediately.

The pricing for carrier deals on Samsung.com is the same as if you go directly to your carrier, and we’ve summarized these options below.

Verizon

If you switch to Verizon or upgrade your existing phone, Verizon will give you either a free Galaxy S23 or up to $800 off another Galaxy S23 device, as long as you trade in a selected phone and take one of their 5G Unlimited plans. If you’re thinking of switching to Verizon, you can also get a $200 Verizon eGift card once you’ve signed up.

In terms of the pricing here’s how much each phone will cost you, before the trade-in deals mentioned above. Verizon has all three phones in all four color choices.

Galaxy S23 Ultra : starting at $33.33 a month for 36 months (0% APR, $1,199.99 retail)

Galaxy S23 Plus : starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months (0% APR, $999.99 retail)

Galaxy S23: starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months (0% APR, $799.99 retail)

Also, if you choose to buy from Verizon, you’ll get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with your new phone. The total value of these gifts is over $500! You can also secure discounts on accessories for a limited time, including 20% off cases and screen protectors, 30% off Samsung-branded cases, and 25% off Samsung chargers.

AT&T

AT&T has similar pricing to Verizon for the Galaxy S23 series but is the best place to trade in if you have a really old Android phone. According to their press release, they’ll let you trade in any Android phone from any year in any condition for $1,000 off the cost of your new phone. This means you’ll get the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus for free, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $199.99 (with 256GB of storage) or $379.99 (for 512GB of storage). Like Verizon, if you pre-order, you’ll get a free storage upgrade.

In terms of pricing, AT&T has all three devices available on 36-month agreements:

AT&T Next Up is a $6/month add-on premium that allows you to upgrade after you’ve paid 50% of the installments of your phone. You can remove it at any time, but you can’t add it after you’ve purchased and if you choose not to add it, you’ll have to pay off your phone entirely before you can trade in your phone and upgrade.

You can also buy them all without a commitment, although they will presumably still be locked to AT&T and tied to AT&T’s software update schedules:

Galaxy S23 128GB : $799.99

Galaxy S23 256GB : $859.99

Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB : $999.99

Galaxy S23 Plus 512GB : $1,119.99

Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB : $1,199.99

Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB: $1,379.99

