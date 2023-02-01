Get up to $100 by reserving Galaxy S23

In a perfect world, we would carry our new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones around as naked as the day they were born, but with so much glass and shiny metal, you’re only daring fate by doing so. Once you’ve taken a look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 specs, weighed the battery life and decided which Galaxy S23 phone you want, you need a case – We’ve got all of Samsung’s case options right here for you, so you can go straight to the one you want and pick it up.

Samsung Galaxy S23 S-View Wallet Case

Samsung: S23 Ultra S-View wallet case

Samsung: Galaxy S23 S-view case

Protect your screen while getting notifications

Price: $49.99 | Material: recycled plastic

The official Samsung Galaxy S23 S-View Wallet Case uses a magnetic flip cover to protect your screen while leaving a small rectangular cutout with special Galaxy S23 compatibility so you can check the time, date and battery level of your phone. This window also shows you notifications, music controls and phone calls so you can have some basic control without flipping open the case. In other words, this case is a great way to limit your phone’s distracting qualities while preserving its usefulness for other tasks.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 View Flip cover is available for just $49.99, for the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 leather case

Soft, luxurious leather for your phone’s protection

Samsung: S23 Ultra leather case

Samsung: S23 Plus leather case

Samsung: S23 leather case

Price: $49.99 | Material: Leather

If you’re into the gradual patina of leather, pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 leather case for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The soft cases surround the phone’s lenses and screen with protection, with glossy metal buttons embedded in the side edges for volume, phone lock and the configurable Bixby button. If you’ve ever used an Apple leather case, it’s very similar, but Samsung charges a little less at $49.99 each.

Samsung Galaxy S23 silicone cover

Premium silicone

Samsung: S23 Ultra silicone case

Samsung: S23 Plus silicone case

Samsung: S23 silicone case

Price: $39.99 | Material: silicone

If you’re partial to the soft, flexible feel of silicone, pick up a Samsung Galaxy S23 silicone case, offered in several options to complement the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 colors. Samsung’s official silicone cases may not be the sort of “military grade” hardy shells you can pick up from the likes of Otterbox or Speck – I wouldn’t have relied on them in my days of driving a delivery van or working in the service industry – but they offer a premium look and feel that’s uncommon in most other brands, while still offering extra protection to the glass sandwich that is your phone.

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 silicone case for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 Ultra today.

Samsung Galaxy S23 clear slim case

Let the phone’s colors shine through

Galaxy S23 Ultra clear case

Galaxy S23 Plus clear case

Galaxy S23 clear case

Price: $19.99 | Material: polycarbonate

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 clear cases are slim affairs that give your phone a transparent layer of protection, without covering up the design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 phone itself. Get this case if you love looking at Samsung’s creations but still want a little assurance that, if it slips out of your hand, it won’t shatter or dent. Available for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

You can also pick up the Samsung clear gadget case, which lets you magnetically attach accessories to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus or Galaxy S23 – it even incorporates a ring for easy one-handed holding.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Silicone Grip Case

Get a grip

Samsung: S23 Ultra grip case

Samsung: Galaxy S23 Plus grip case

Samsung: Galaxy S23 grip case

Price: $39.99 | Material: silicone

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Silicone grip case lets you keep a handle on things with an attached color-matched strap. It’s an interesting take that offers to solve the same problem addressed by the pop socket or even the ring from Samsung’s own clear gadget case (see above), and I’d wager it secures your grip perhaps a little better – and perhaps is easier to get into your pockets.

This case is available for $39.99, for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra now.