The Samsung Galaxy S23 was revealed today in three different configurations: the S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. Each phone in this new lineup is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but there’s so much more that separates each phone in the Galaxy S23 family.

Each device is going to be powerful, no doubt about that, but there are some key spec differences between Samsung’s new flagship devices. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a more narrow display aspect ratio than the other phones in the lineup, but a much more powerful camera.

Here is what’s inside each Samsung Galaxy S23 device:

Samsung Galaxy S23 key specs:

SOC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

Display: 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD, 120Hz, 425ppi

Battery: 3,900mAH

Dimensions: 2.79 x 6.76 x 0.3 inches

The key difference as you move up to the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a larger 6.6-inch display. However, because it has the same resolution, it drops from a 425ppi display in the S23 to 393ppi in the S23+. Which means, counterintuitively, that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a technically nicer display than the Samsung Galaxy S23+. The rest of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ key specs are as follows:

SOC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB

Display: 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD, 120Hz, 393ppi

Battery: 4,700mAH

Dimensions: 3 x 6.21 x 0.3 inches

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra key specs:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as the name implies, is the ultimate phone in the Galaxy S23 Ultra lineup. It’s still powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, but has a larger 6.8-inch display. And unlike the plus, the S23 Ultra also sees a bump in display resolution, up to QHD+, which means it has the highest pixel density of the bunch at 500ppi.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also has the nicest camera – as we’ve discussed here – bumping up its wide lens to a 200MP sensor. Finally the Ultra has the best battery of the bunch, with a 5,000mAH battery. Here’s the spec sheet, condensed:

SOC: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD, 120Hz, 500ppi

Battery: 5,000mAH

Dimensions: 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 inches

