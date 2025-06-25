(Credit: Evan Blass / Leakmail)

We’re rapidly approaching the launch date of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but that’s not stopping leakers from revealing everything there is to know about Samsung’s next foldable. A fresh set of images has surfaced courtesy of well-known leaker Evan Blass, showcasing the entire phone at almost every angle. We’re also getting a look at three colors that Samsung will offer with the phone.

(Credit: Evan Blass / Leakmail)

The images reveal a familiar device, one that’s leaked numerous times before. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with a boxy design, as depicted by these renders, along with a profile that’s strikingly thin. A teaser that Samsung posted earlier this month confirmed the device would be thin, and by the looks of these images, it seems like it’ll be one of the thinnest book-style foldables on the market. The camera bump also looks gigantic, likely to accommodate the rumored 200MP main lens.

Blass’ renders also confirm the inclusion of a hole-punch camera on the foldable screen. Rumors suggested Samsung would keep the camera behind the screen on the Z Fold 7 and improve the sensor quality, although it looks like the company ultimately decided to just cut a hole in the screen for the camera. This will certainly help in the selfie quality department.

(Credit: Evan Blass / Leakmail)

The renders also reveal three colors Samsung will offer with the Galaxy Z Fold 7: black, silver, and Blue Shadow, a shade we’ve seen on this year’s Galaxy S25 series that looks quite nice in person. They aren’t the most vibrant colors that Samsung has put out (the Galaxy Z Flip 7 colors may have it beat), but the company could also be hiding some fancier finishes as Samsung.com exclusives.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on July 9 during its Unpacked event in New York City. We expect the company to also reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Stay tuned for all of our coverage.

In the meantime, you can reserve your spot in line to pre-order a Galaxy Z Fold 7 and get a $50 Samsung.com credit.

