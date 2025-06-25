📱 The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 might’ve just leaked

🛍️ Both phones were found on an online Italian electronics store under their codenames

💰 According to the listings, the devices might be a lot more expensive than the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

📅 Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 on July 9

Samsung is announcing its next foldables in a couple of weeks, and we’re starting to get a better idea of what to expect when they hit the market. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 prices have leaked courtesy of an online Italian electronics store (via NieuweMobiel.nl), and if they’re to be believed, it seems that Samsung will be jacking up the cost of its 2025 flagships quite a bit.

One of the listings allegedly revealing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 price. (Credit: NieuweMobiel.nl)

According to the listings, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 256GB of storage will cost €2,227.71, which translates from Euros to USD to roughly $2,588.78. Meanwhile, the higher-end 512GB model will be priced at €2,309.03 (roughly $2,684.14). The Galaxy Z Flip 7 with 512GB of storage could be priced around €1,425.51 (roughly $1,657.38).

Obviously, Samsung won’t make the pricing random numbers like this, and the Euro conversions to USD won’t be accurate of what Samsung will settle on. However, the listing seems to indicate some sort of increase compared to last year. We could be looking at anywhere from €100 to €200 increases across the board, which could raise the price of the Galaxy Z Fold from $1,899 to somewhere around $2,099. The Z Flip could also see an increase from $1,099 to $1,199.

For the money, it seems like Samsung will try to justify your purchase with larger displays on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, a super-slim design, and a 200MP rear camera. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to come with a much larger cover screen and better performance.

Right now, it’s unclear what the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will be. Regardless, Samsung will try to ease things with a $50 store credit for anyone who gets in line to preorder a device when they’re both unveiled during Samsung Unpacked on July 9.

$50 Samsung.com credit with email signup

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoopand Instagram @LegendaryScoop.