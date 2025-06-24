(Credit: Evan Blass)

📱 New renders have leaked showing off the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s design

🌈 The images reveal three of the colors Samsung will ship

✨ It seems like Samsung will be sticking with vibrant hues this generation

👀 We’re also getting our first glimpse at the Galaxy Z Flip FE

📅 Samsung will unveil the Z Flip 7 and Flip FE on July 9

Samsung is officially announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on July 9 during its Unpacked event, but before the big show kicks off, we’re getting a slew of last-minute leaks. The latest reveals three Galaxy Z Flip 7 colors in high-resolution, showcasing the phone’s design and larger cover screen.

(Credit: Evan Blass)

Evan Blass, one of the most reliable leakers in consumer technology, shared the images above with his newsletter subscribers. In them, we can see the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 in three colors: black, coral, and blue. These colors align with what we’ve seen from Samsung’s other 2025 smartphones like the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, and they’re a lot more vibrant than other finishes the company has offered in the past (looking at you, Galaxy S25 Edge).

The renders also reveal the larger cover display, which Samsung is expected to finally adopt after the Motorola Razr has been using it for a couple of generations. It’s expected to grow from 3.4 inches to 4 inches, giving you more room to do stuff without having to open your phone. We also expect the Z Flip 7 to ship with a smaller crease in the middle of the folding screen, similar cameras to the Z Flip 6, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and Android 16.

(Credit: Evan Blass)

In addition, Blass has also shared photos of the budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip FE. The phone is rumored to be Samsung’s answer to Motorola’s standard Razr phone, complete with the same cover screen as the Z Flip 6 and a familiar design. It’ll likely be powered by a slower processor, although it’s unclear if it’ll come from Qualcomm or Samsung Exynos. The renders Blass shared show off the phone in black and white, although it’s unclear if those are the only two colors Samsung will offer.

The Shortcut will be covering everything Samsung announces at its Unpacked event early next month. Stay tuned.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.