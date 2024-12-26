(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra has appeared in a new render

👀 Phone skin company dbrand is showing off the shape of the device

📐 The company also has renders of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus

🔵 A separate leak claims to show off the shade of blue the S25 Ultra will come in

📅 We expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy s25 series on January 22

The Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks keep on coming. As spotted by 9to5Google, Samsung’s next flagship phone - alongside the regular Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus - have appeared in new high-resolution renders thanks to dbrand. The custom skinning company is now selling skins designed for the S25 series, and with them, we get our best look yet at the shape of the Galaxy S25 Ultra design.

The phone has been rumored to take on a rounder frame, and dbrand’s renders appear to corroborate that. The corners are slightly softer than the squared-off corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while the overall shape of the phone seems to fall in line with the same slightly softer form factor.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra outfitted in dbrand’s Glow Circuit skin. (Credit: dbrand)

Left to right: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, and Galaxy S25 Plus. (Credit: dbrand)

Samsung appears to be including big camera sensors once again on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which makes sense given how the main shooter is expected to be 200MP. There’s a big black border around the camera sensors this time around, which makes them seem even bigger than they are. The same can be said on the regular Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus renders as well.

Speaking of which, the dbrand skin listings don’t reveal anything crazy about the S25’s design. The phones look very similar to the way the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus looked, with their curved corners and flat sides. Beyond the large camera bezel, there doesn’t seem to be anything particularly notable from these leaks.

(Credit: Ice Universe / X)

Meanwhile, Ice Universe on X claims to have leaked the shade of blue that will be included in the list of Galaxy S25 Ultra colors. The color, expected to be called “Titanium Silver Blue,” will reportedly be a shade of gray with enough blue in it to make you do a double-take. It’s far from saturated and tip-toes the border of being almost boring, but maybe it’ll look better in person.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is set to debut on January 22 and launch on February 7, according to rumors. Like the regular S25 and S25 Plus, the S25 Ultra will come with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, One UI 7, and new AI features. The phone will also ship with a big 6.9-inch display with razor-thin bezels, an S Pen, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. All three phones might also ship with Qi2 wireless charging.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.