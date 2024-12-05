(Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

📱 Samsung has officially launched its One UI 7 beta program

🧑‍🔬 You can test it for yourself if you own a Galaxy S24

📦 The software will ship out of the box on the entire Galaxy S25 series

📅 It’s unclear when the update will roll out to all users

Samsung is officially testing Android 15 for its Galaxy devices. Today, the company launched its beta program for One UI 7, its next major smartphone software that’ll debut on the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra next month. The update was originally announced during the company’s Developer Conference in October and has been widely anticipated by Galaxy users and enthusiasts alike.

Samsung One UI 7 beta program is here

Samsung will compete with Apple Intelligence with One UI 7. (Credit: Samsung)

The One UI 7 beta will give Galaxy users their first look at what Samsung has been cooking up for its big Android 15 update. Some of the biggest changes involve artificial intelligence. Samsung is looking to compete with Apple Intelligence by integrating new features like writing tools, spelling and error checks, summarizations, and call transcripts. While it’s not as extensive as what Apple offers, it’ll be coupled with Google Gemini which continues to be updated on a regular schedule.

One UI 7 is also introducing new software design tweaks, with updated app iconography and widget sizes on the home screen. Samsung is also tweaking the lock screen and adding a new feature called Now Bar which can show live information like timer countdowns, music controls, interpreter mode, and more. Think of it like a combination of the Dynamic Island and Live Activities on iOS, only with fewer apps and more functionality.

The new UI in Samsung’s One UI 7. (Credit: Samsung)

The camera app is getting redesigned to be easier to navigate, with pro controls getting a huge improvement thanks to a new layout. Other tweaks can be found throughout Samsung’s first-party apps to reflect the company’s updated design language, which will give the entire system a fresher feel.

Other new features include the ability to use your Galaxy phone as a webcam on your PC, security improvements, and new ways to sort through the files on your phone without plugging your device into your computer.

One UI 7: compatibility list and how to install

Samsung’s One UI 7 beta is compatible with the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. We expect the beta to also launch for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, but there’s no word on when those devices will gain access.

To install the One UI 7 beta for yourself, you’ll have to be located in the United States, Korea, United Kingdom, India, Germany, or Poland. If that’s you, head over to the Samsung Members app and go to “Notices.” From there, you should see an option to join the One UI 7 beta program. Tap it and it’ll walk you through the steps to gain access. It might take a little bit for enrollment to complete (we’re talking about 10-15 minutes), but once it’s complete you’ll be notified that the beta is ready to install.

One UI 7 release date

So far, Samsung has stated that One UI 7 will be officially released with the next generation of Galaxy S devices, which are expected to arrive on January 22. As for the S24 series and beyond, it’s unclear when One UI 7 will roll out, but we’ll keep you updated in the meantime if we hear anything.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.