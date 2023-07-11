🔥📦 What's selling big on Amazon Prime Day and how to get it all
You trusted me to help you buy a PS5 and Xbox Series X, and now people are turning to me and my team to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals. The Shortcut has you covered whether you’re buying a new 75-inch Samsung Frame TV, the latest Apple Watch 8 or that huge 7qt AirFryer you’ve been eyeing.
1. Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals 📦
🙌 Save on Apple products, TVs, Amazon devices, headphones, gaming, smartphones, kitchenware, and cameras
Amazon Prime Day is a fantastic time to save money on a variety of goods, and the sales event of the season is now underway. You’ve got until midnight on July 12 to save on Apple products, Amazon devices, TVs, kitchenware, smartphones, headphones, gaming accessories and more. Luckily, we’ve rounded up all the best deals to save you the hassle. Click the button below to see more ⤵️
2. Check Walmart’s rival deals 🌟
3. See Best Buy’s ‘Black Friday in July’ 🏷️
📺 TV deals (up to $600 off)
💻 Laptops (up to $600 off)
🥶 Fridges (up to 40% off)
🎧 Earbuds and headphones (up to $130 off)
4. Best Prime Day Apple deals 🍎
👍 Save on iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks and Apple accessories
Whenever there’s a discount on Apple products, it’s always worth celebrating. The brand isn’t exactly known for offering big price cuts throughout the year, but you can save big on AirPods, Apple Watch and accessories with these Prime Day Apple deals.
5. Best Prime Day TV deals 📺
👍 Save on LG, Sony, Samsung, Amazon and TCL TVs
There’s never been a better time to upgrade your aging TV or pick up an additional set for your spare bedroom. These Prime Day TV deals include some of the biggest brands discounted by hundreds of dollars and even some TVs for under $100. If you’ve grown tired of your old television or haven’t made the leap to 4K resolution, check out these Amazon Prime Day TV deals below.
6. Best Prime Day gaming deals 🎮
👍 Save on gaming headsets, storage, games, accessories and more
Looking to save on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch games and accessories? Check out all the best Prime Day gaming deals below, including peripherals for PC gaming, all of the streaming gear you’ll ever need and deals on the best PS5 SSDs.
7. Best Prime Day Amazon device deals 😇
👍 Save on Ring cameras, Echo devices, Amazon Luna, and Fire Stick TVs
Prime Day is always the best time to pick up Amazon devices on the cheap, as we tend to see massive price cuts on everything Amazon offers. That’s proven true once again, as there’s never been a better time to pick up a Kindle, Smart TV, or Echo Buds, with huge discounts.
8. Best Prime Day kitchen deals 🔪
👍 Save on cookware, knives, coffee makers and appliances
If you’re tired of fighting with a non-stick griddle grill pan that’s lost its luster or simply want to replace your aging cookware with something more modern, check out these Prime Day kitchen deals.
9. Best Prime Day headphone deals 🎧
👍 Save on Sennheiser, Sony, Apple, Bose, Beats, and JBL headphones and earbuds
Prime Day is a great opportunity to grab a new pair of headphones or some noise-cancelling earbuds. There are some great discounts from the biggest brands, including Apple, Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser. Check out the best Prime Day headphone deals below.
10. Best Prime Day smartphone deals 📱
👍 Save on Google, Samsung, Motorola and smartwatches
It’s now officially underway, and you can save with these Prime Day Smartphone deals. Moreover, it’s a great chance to finally upgrade your phone without waiting until Black Friday on November 24.
11. Best Prime Day camera deals 📸
Taking your photos and videos to the next level is cheaper today and tomorrow than any other day – besides maybe Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So if you’re been eyeing up a new GoPro or mirrorless camera, there’s a deal in stock for you.
