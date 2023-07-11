You trusted me to help you buy a PS5 and Xbox Series X, and now people are turning to me and my team to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals. The Shortcut has you covered whether you’re buying a new 75-inch Samsung Frame TV, the latest Apple Watch 8 or that huge 7qt AirFryer you’ve been eyeing.

🙌 Save on Apple products, TVs, Amazon devices, headphones, gaming, smartphones, kitchenware, and cameras

Amazon Prime Day is a fantastic time to save money on a variety of goods, and the sales event of the season is now underway. You’ve got until midnight on July 12 to save on Apple products, Amazon devices, TVs, kitchenware, smartphones, headphones, gaming accessories and more. Luckily, we’ve rounded up all the best deals to save you the hassle. Click the button below to see more ⤵️

👍 Save on iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks and Apple accessories

Whenever there’s a discount on Apple products, it’s always worth celebrating. The brand isn’t exactly known for offering big price cuts throughout the year, but you can save big on AirPods, Apple Watch and accessories with these Prime Day Apple deals.

👍 Save on LG, Sony, Samsung, Amazon and TCL TVs

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your aging TV or pick up an additional set for your spare bedroom. These Prime Day TV deals include some of the biggest brands discounted by hundreds of dollars and even some TVs for under $100. If you’ve grown tired of your old television or haven’t made the leap to 4K resolution, check out these Amazon Prime Day TV deals below.

👍 Save on gaming headsets, storage, games, accessories and more

Looking to save on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch games and accessories? Check out all the best Prime Day gaming deals below, including peripherals for PC gaming, all of the streaming gear you’ll ever need and deals on the best PS5 SSDs.

👍 Save on Ring cameras, Echo devices, Amazon Luna, and Fire Stick TVs

Prime Day is always the best time to pick up Amazon devices on the cheap, as we tend to see massive price cuts on everything Amazon offers. That’s proven true once again, as there’s never been a better time to pick up a Kindle, Smart TV, or Echo Buds, with huge discounts.

👍 Save on cookware, knives, coffee makers and appliances

If you’re tired of fighting with a non-stick griddle grill pan that’s lost its luster or simply want to replace your aging cookware with something more modern, check out these Prime Day kitchen deals.

👍 Save on Sennheiser, Sony, Apple, Bose, Beats, and JBL headphones and earbuds

Prime Day is a great opportunity to grab a new pair of headphones or some noise-cancelling earbuds. There are some great discounts from the biggest brands, including Apple, Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser. Check out the best Prime Day headphone deals below.

👍 Save on Google, Samsung, Motorola and smartwatches

It’s now officially underway, and you can save with these Prime Day Smartphone deals. Moreover, it’s a great chance to finally upgrade your phone without waiting until Black Friday on November 24.

Taking your photos and videos to the next level is cheaper today and tomorrow than any other day – besides maybe Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So if you’re been eyeing up a new GoPro or mirrorless camera, there’s a deal in stock for you.

