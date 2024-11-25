(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🖤 The DualSense Edge could come in black very soon

💰 The PS5 pro controller will cost $199.99

🆕 It’ll be joined by a black version of the Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite

📆 The new black accessories could be announced in December

Walmart: DualSense Edge controller

Does it come in black? That’s the question most gamers have been asking ever since the PS5 was first revealed, as Sony opted for a white color scheme over its typical black.

We had to wait two years for Sony to release the first black PS5 piece of hardware, which began with the DualSense and was followed shortly by a pair of black PS5 console covers. However, it looks like more black PS5 accessories are on the way, including a black DualSense Edge.

According to the ever-reliable leaker billbil-kun on X, Sony will release black variants of the DualSense Edge controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. The price remains the same as their white equivalent – $199.99 for the DualSense Edge, $149.99 for the Pulse Elite, and $199.99 for the Pulse Explore – and the new accessories could be announced next month.

Find out how the DualSense Edge makes these games better:

The 30th anniversary of the PlayStation brand takes place on December 3, 2024, and even though some fortunate gamers have already secured the PS5 30th Anniversary console, Sony will want to mark its 30th birthday with a surprise announcement.

Whether or not you should buy the DualSense Edge depends on how many competitive games you play. As I pointed out in my PS5 DualSense Edge controller review, “The Edge will predominantly appeal to those who want to give themselves every advantage possible when playing online, but there are alternative controllers out there that offer more.”

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.