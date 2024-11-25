PlayStation Portable 2 concept image

🎮 Sony may return to handheld gaming with a new PlayStation Portable

📆 PSP 2 is said to be in early stages and may be years from release

🆚 Sony wants to rival Nintendo Switch 2 and PC gaming handhelds

🔮 PlayStation Portable remote player may be its PSP 2 proving ground

Sony is developing a PSP 2 handheld, according to a brand new leak today, adding more credibility to what The Shortcut has been reporting on for several months.

The new PlayStation Portable console, what we’ve been calling PSP 2 for now, is in the “early stages” of its development cycle, according to Bloomberg. It sheds light on the fact that the PSP 2 could play the best PlayStation 5 games on the move.

The actual release date for the PSP 2 is said to be years away if it happens at all, but there’s become a growing need for Sony to compete in this suddenly popular space. Nintendo Switch 2 is on the way early next year and the rumored Xbox handheld is a few years out, according to Microsoft CEO Phil Spencer.

PlayStation Portable 2 has gained a lot of attention on social media

Why Sony PSP 2 makes sense right now

Sony launched its original PlayStation Portable in 2004 and the PS Vita in 2011 only to cede ground to the Nintendo Switch and, recently, popular PC gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go and the Steam Deck. More are on the way, like the MSI Claw 8 AI+, Acer Nitro Blaze 7, and Zotac Zone. There’s no reason that Sony PlayStation shouldn’t be cashing in as well.

With powerful enough AMD chipsets to run console-quality games, Sony will be able to give gamers a more substantial handheld console than its PlayStation Portal remote player. Even if the recent PlayStation Portal update added PS5 game streaming via PlayStation Plus Premium, gamers want a true PSP 2 that can run offline games.

Sony also has the back catalogue of games and IP to bring to a PSP 2 handheld. This is where it can rival PC gaming handhelds, which all compete with the same game library. PC games are vast in total count, but lack exclusive franchises like Gran Turismo, God of War, Uncharted, Spider-Man, Horizon, and so on – at least for a year or two before Sony ports them over. If Sony buys Elden Ring’s publisher, that’s another IP that could come to the rumored PSP 2 first over PC gaming handhelds.

PlayStation Portal was just the start of PSP 2

In June, I mentioned I felt like one of the PlayStation Portal updates made the remote player feel like a prelude to Sony’s rumored PSP 2. The company has been doing a lot of tweaking of the UI and, now, adding PS5 cloud streaming capabilities.

It’s almost like Sony is working out the kinks and building PSP 2 right beneath our noses. The only thing about today’s report that I don’t believe is that Sony will wait years to launch the PSP 2. I expect the release date to fit right in between this year’s PS5 Pro and the rumored PS6 in 2027.