The surprise PS5 30th Anniversary restock at Walmart today meant that gamers were finally able to buy the limited-edition PlayStation 5 DualSense controller and console. It didn’t last long, though the rare video game merch did restock in waves.

Thousands of gamers have been able to get the 30th Anniversary Editions of the PS5 DualSense controller and PS5 Slim console, according to Walmart. It was in stock at the US retailer just hours after Sony’s official PlayStation Direct had a virtual queue with a restock of both items. Many gamers went empty-handed at PlayStation’s store, but The Shortcut subscribers found success in buying their PS5 30th Anniversary Edition gear at Walmart.

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary gear in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

Black Friday PS5 30th Anniversary restocks?

This may not be the end of PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection sales as we head into Black Friday. Sony PlayStation Direct was thought to be the final restock, and we still saw Walmart offer up the console for $499 and the controller for $79. Technically, that’s $1 cheaper than Best Buy, Target, and other stores in North America.

Sam’s Club was supposed to offer both items for restock last night at 1am ET, but it failed to sell anything related to the PS5 30th Anniversary. This is despite messaging that promised a restock on November 21. There’s a chance that we will see that happen overnight tonight instead, although the inventory could have shifted to Sam’s Club’s parent company, Walmart. That happened during the PS5 restock era.

Amazon has hardly sold the PS5 30th Anniversary controller and console, and that could mean one thing: some retailers may be saving up inventory for Black Friday.

PS5 30th Anniversary controller restock

Sony has been selling more PS5 Slim and PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary gear than the PS5 Pro, PlayStation Portal and PS5 DualSense Edge. That’s due to the fact that these 30th Anniversary Edition items remain exclusive to its PlayStation Direct store.

The PlayStation Portal is likely to see even more demand in the coming weeks, as a firmware update from Sony just added PS5 game cloud streaming update in beta. It’s the closest thing to a true Sony PSP 2 handheld.

According to research by The Shortcut, you won’t find the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary in stock ever again. That was a limited-edition console that sold out, and each was individually numbered and sold by PlayStation Direct exclusively, as we reported.

The fact that Walmart had so much inventory of Sony’s PS5 30th Anniversary Slim controller console and DualSense controller is a good sign, though. It’s a sing of good things to come as we search for more restocks among the Black Friday deals.

