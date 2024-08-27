🆕 Nintendo is holding two presentations today

🙌 They’ll focus on indie games and titles from partners

😢 However, no Nintendo Switch 2 announcements will be made

📆 Nintendo could reveal its next console in September

Nintendo has ruled out any Nintendo Switch 2 news during today’s Direct presentations, which will focus on indie games and partner announcements.

In a short statement, which can be found in the YouTube description of its upcoming Nintendo Directs, the company said: “Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations.”

Nintendo promised to reveal the Nintendo Switch 2 during this financial year, which ends March 31, 2025. However, we’re still waiting to see what the Japanese company has lined up for players next.

A Nintendo Direct historically takes place in September, which could be when Nintendo chooses to reveal its next console. A dedicated showcase doesn’t need to share the Nintendo Switch 2 release date; it only needs to tease what we can expect or how the console will stand out from the competition.

And Nintendo has ensured that will be the case. Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa has previously said, “There’s an increasing need, more than ever before, to continue offering unique propositions to become a brand customers choose.”

The Switch 2 is expected to be Nintendo’s most expensive console to date, it’ll feature an 8-inch screen and should be easy to find. We’ll know if these details are true very soon.

The Nintendo Switch 2 could have some competition from Sony’s PSP 2 and an Xbox handheld in the next few years, with both companies expected to release portable consoles of their own. Nintendo will want to secure the market before that happens, and its new console is expected to be released in April/May 2025.

How to watch the Indie World Showcase + Partner Showcase

You can watch the Indie World Showcase and Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase on Nintendo’s YouTube channel or below from 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. The presentations will be back-to-back and will last roughly 40 minutes in total.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.