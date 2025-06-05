😮 The Nintendo Switch Online GameCube controller for Switch 2 has a hidden feature that you probably didn't know about

🙌 It has a gyroscope inside, allowing people to play titles such as Splatoon with the controller

🤔 Some have speculated the insides are based on a Switch 2 Pro Controller, and that it has fixed the original GameCube controller's age-old D-Pad issues

👏 The controller also supports wireless and has USB-C charging powers, too

The lovely Nintendo Switch Online GameCube controller that launched alongside the Switch 2 today has a neat feature that wasn't previously advertised.

It’s been discovered that the Switch 2 GameCube controller has a gyroscope in it, according to X user @sashibu2, who shared a video of them using the controller in Splatoon and said:

“[Good news] The GameCube controller for Switch, released at the same time as the Switch 2, is unexpectedly equipped with a gyroscope, creating a new option: ‘Play Splatoon with a GameCube controller’.”

The recent revelation has also been backed up in the Nintendo Switch 2 subreddit where someone has disassembled the controller against the OG Gamecube option to find Nintendo may have fixed the D-Pad mechanism after 24 years, and confirmed that the controller has a gyroscope inside.

The new NSO GameCube controller has made our list of the best Switch 2 accessories and also 5 Nintendo Switch accessories you need to buy. It works wirelessly, has USB-C charging and extra buttons on top to navigate the Switch 2 and access some of its new features.

In addition, we know that this controller also works with games outside of Switch Online, although some games may be incompatible if they rely on certain features or buttons.

Some Reddit users have also noted that the GameCube controller appears to be a Switch 2 Pro Controller underneath, meaning it won't work with the original Switch console. You can use an original wired GameCube controller with Switch 1, as outlined by Nintendo, but you need an adapter for the privilege.

It’s worth highlighting that you can use some of your original Switch accessories with Switch 2, including the original Pro controller and the Switch's Joy-Con. However, you might want to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller as it’s the only gamepad that can wake the Switch 2 from sleep.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.