You may have already seen The Super Mario Bros. Movie five times, but I bet you haven’t seen it in Japanese.

While the hit movie has yet to arrive in Nintendo’s native home of Japan, select cinemas will be showing The Super Mario Bros. Movie in Japanese from April 28.

The Japanese version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will only be available for a limited time, so if you’d rather watch the film with Japanese voice actors instead of Chris Pratt, now’s your chance. Check out how the film sounds in Japanese below. Will we see Jack Black’s Peaches song get its very own Japanese version too?

Here’s the full list of participating cinemas and their locations:

Honolulu, Hawaii - Consolidated Theatres Ward

Los Angeles, California - AMC Del Amo 18

Los Angeles, California - AMC Orange 30

Los Angeles, California - AMC Burnbank 16

Seattle, Washington - Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas

Toronto, Ontario - Yonge-Dundas Cineplex Cinemas

New York - AMC Empire 25

San Franciso, California - AMC Mercado 20

San Franciso, California - AMC Metreon 16

Vancouver, British Columbia - SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

The Super Mario Bros. Movie quickly became the highest-grossing video game movie of all time and is now on course to gross $1 billion at the box office. It’ll join a prestigious list of films, and all but guarantees we’ll see The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 sometime in the future.

But if you’re not a fan of the cinema, when will The Super Mario Bros. Movie come to streaming services? It’s likely to hit Peacock sometime in August and could make its way to Netflix in the US in December. In terms of a physical release, June 6 seems the most likely if you want to pick up the film on DVD, Blu-ray or 4K HD Blu-ray.

