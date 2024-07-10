Share with someone who likes Samsung

No ma, I didn’t get married yet. But your son is reviewing the Samsung Galaxy Ring – one of SEVEN new Samsung gadgets I’m testing this week. Just as good, right?

I spent nearly two hours with the new smart ring, the Fold 6, the Flip 6, the Watch Ultra and Watch 7, the Buds 3 Pro and the Buds 3. Here’s what The Shortcut team has for you so far and how much they’ll all cost.

Have an iPhone and want a smart ring? You’ll have to switch or get the Oura Ring Horizon (or the Heritage) that works with iOS and Android Oura Ring Horizon Oura Ring Heritage

Pros

✅ 💍 Samsung’s first smart ring that requires no subscription

✅ ❤️ Tracks heart rate with high/low alerts and inactivity alerts

✅ 🔋 Up to 7 days of battery life with a charging case

✅ 😴 Sleep Energy Score, 📈 Energy Score and 📋 Wellness Tips

✅ 📱 Samsung has a good Samsung Health app

✅ 🪨 Durable grade-5 titanium with a concave surface to reduce scratches

✅ 🪶 Weighs under 3g plus 100m (330ft) water resistance

✅ 🛜 Samsung SmartThings Find built-in (just like the Galaxy Tag 2)

Cons

❌ 📱 Only works on Android phones – no iPhone compatibility

❌ 🎨 Just three colors so far

❌ 📳 No vibration motor for silent alarms

The Galaxy Ring has impressed me the most. With no monthly subscription, up to seven days of battery life, an included charging case and a competitive $399 price ($349 during the pre-order phase), Samsung has crammed so much into the tiny Galaxy Ring that it’s the smart ring to rule them all.

Read my full Galaxy Ring hands-on review

Pros

✅ 📐 Bigger, brighter and more comfortable-to-use screens

✅ 🪶 Noticeably lighter by 6%, yet feels stronger than ever

✅ 🤖 AI features like Live Translate work with 3rd-party apps

✅ 🎨 Great new colors, from Pink to a carbon-black-like color

✅ ⚙️ Fast Qualcomm chipset and some dust resistance

Cons

❌ 💰 It’s $100 more than last year’s Galaxy Fold 5

❌ 🖋️ You still can’t insert the S Pen inside the phone

❌ 📸 Cameras haven’t changed

❌ 🆚 Samsung has new foldable rivals like the OnePlus Open

A year before I got to test the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 6, I was invited to see some of Samsung’s foldable prototypes at its labs in South Korea. They had experimented with wider screens, something I’ve wanted since my Fold 1 review on TechRadar. I’ve enjoyed owning a smaller, more grippable phone again, but the folded front “Cover Display” was almost too thin to use comfortably.

Well, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 is here to fulfill that promise with slightly larger and brighter screens. It’s also a noticeable 14g lighter, but equally noticeable $100 more year-over-year. There’s also no slot for the S Pen.

Read my full Z Fold 6 hands-on review

Pros

✅ 📸 50MP camera matches that of the bigger Fold 6

✅ 🎨 New bright and playful color options

✅ 💪 Beefier build makes this foldable stronger

✅ ⚙️ Latest Qualcomm chip with more memory and a new heatsink

✅ 🔋 Bigger battery fit into a compact design

Cons

❌ 🤑 $100 more expensive than last year’s Fold 5

Samsung has upgraded its latest flip phone with the fastest processor, more memory, a bigger battery, a higher-resolution camera, and a more rugged construction. The “Flip” is no longer the runt of the ecosystem next to the Fold 6. Aside from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s mostly untouched aesthetics, this is a whole new flip phone that’s in every way as premium as its bigger foldable sibling.

Read Kevin's full Flip 6 hands-on review

🎧 Samsung’s top-of-the-line earbuds to rival AirPods Pro 2

💅 Both earbuds feature a stylish and angular design and LEDs

👀 Clear case top (see if your buds are inside before leaving the house)

🔊 Combines dynamic and planar drivers with dual amps

🤖 Adaptive ANC, Siren/Voice Detect and AI Translation features

💰 On sale for $249 ($199 during the pre-order)

The two new pairs of earbuds are the first “canal style’ earbuds from Samsung and they look conspicuously similar to the Apple AirPods. That’s no mistake, of course. Samsung tells me it went with this design for enhanced wearability.

Like everything else Samsung has announced today, these earbuds also pack in AI. To find the optimal shape for most ears, Samsung said it 3D scanned hundreds of ears in a data cluster to create the most comfortable shape.

Read Kevin's Buds 3 Pro hands-on news

Pros

✅ ⌚ Stylish circular watch face encased in titanium

✅ 🔘 Four inputs with three buttons and a crown

✅ 😴 Sleep tracking and sleep apnea detector

✅ 🧲 Quick-release magnetic watch bands

✅ 💡Giant, bright 3,000-nit watch face

✅ 🏃‍♂️ Action button for quick shortcut to workouts

✅ 💸 More affordable than Apple Watch Ultra

Cons

❌ 🫣 Thicc as heck (you’ll want the Galaxy Ring for sleeping)

❌ 🤔 Few truly unique features vs the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

This is Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra, which has so many similarities: the specs, the name, and even the default orange band. Gone is the physical rotating bezel of the Galaxy Watch Classic series – but you can navigate menus by virtually touching the outside of the watch face. Just be sure to get the Galaxy Ring if you want to track your sleep comfortably. This watch is thick.

Pros

✅ ⌚ Sleek and stylish circular watch

✅ 💰 Starts at $350 ($250 during the pre-order)

✅ 📐 Same screen size and many sensors of the Watch Ultra

✅ 😴 Sleep tracking and sleep apnea detector

✅ 💸 More affordable than Apple Watch 9

Cons

❌ 🔘 No action button found on the Galaxy Watch Ultra

❌ 📳 Less advanced vibration motor than the Watch Ultra

❌ 🤿 Not as waterproof as the Watch Ultra

Pros

✅ 🎧 Samsung’s affordable noise-canceling-equipped earbuds

✅ 💰 Starts at $179 ($129 during the pre-order)

✅ 🤖 AI features like interpreter mode

Cons

❌ 🚨 No adaptive EQ/ANC and noise control from the Buds 3 Pro

❌ 🚨 No advanced ANC features like Siren/Voice Detect

❌ ⚡ No fun LED lights found on the Buds 3 Pro

More Samsung reviews to come

Ok, I’m not done. In fact, we’re just getting started. I’ll be doing camera and battery life tests (among other benchmarks) to ensure that these phones, watches and buds live are worth their year-over-year price increases. And I’ll compare them to the iPhone 15 Pro Max that I reviewed (and eventually the iPhone 16 series).

Comparison: The Oura Ring in its exclusive Stealth color and the Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Gold (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung’s biggest small rival

I’ve also been wearing the Oura Ring to see if the Samsung Galaxy Ring lives up to the hype. So far, I’m impressed – though, iPhone owners still will want to opt for the Oura Ring Horizon, as this one is only compatible with Android phones.

Oura Ring Horizon

Oura Ring Heritage

Why trust my hands-on review



I’ve spent nearly two hours with the new Galaxy Ring, Fold 6, Flip 6 and Buds 3 Pro and have reviewed and tested multiple smart rings and every foldable phone on top of 25 years of tech journalism. Full reviews are coming soon on The Shortcut.

