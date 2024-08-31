Sony’s PS5 Pro launch event could happen in a matter of days, and all of the leaks around the upgraded PlayStation 5 console point to a September reveal. We’re already seeing sketches of the PS5 Pro design (see below).

The timing of the PS5 Pro release date has to be before Black Friday on November 20, 2024, if it’s going to come out this year, and leaks all point to an imminent launch. That means PS5 Pro pre-orders will likely happen two months beforehand (usually within 24 hours of the reveal), and pre-orders could sell out quickly if history repeats itself.

A sketch of the PS5 Pro’s design based on its retail packaging. (Image credit: billbil-kun/Dealabs)

About those PS5 Pro launch date leaks

There are two rumors about the PS5 Pro launch date, and they can’t both be right. Based on our research as a daily tech publication, we’re leaning toward one announcement date vs the other.

The first credible PS5 Pro rumor suggests that the new video game console will be announced on or before September 26 at the Tokyo Game Show in Japan. Sony will be at TGS 2024, the first time it’s at the annual video game event in five years. That doesn’t mean the PlayStation 5 Pro will be announced on that specific date (it could be revealed in a blog post or a PlayStation Sony State of Play video days before), but September 26 at TGS 2026 may be the first time we’ll see the console in the wild.

PS5 Pro’s unlikely announcement date

I’ve also seen a suggestion that PS5 Pro will be announced via an official Sony PlayStation press release on September 9. The source of this “leak” was attached to the PS5 Pro design leak. While the look of the new PlayStation seems credible, the date that someone attached to this leak – September 9 – seems fishy. Sony has some serious competition on that date.

The next big Apple event is September 9, and we expected the iPhone 16 release date to be announced there (likely September 20) alongside new AirPods and a refreshed Apple Watch 10. There’s very little chance that Sony wants to share the spotlight with Apple that morning, so consider that rumor debunked.

No matter what, every day that passes, new PS5 Pro leaks suggest that Sony’s best PS5 games will look better on the upgraded mid-cycle console. It may even be the first true 8K video game console, something that falling PS5 console sales and boost the efforts of TV manufacturers to sell 8KTVs to gamers.