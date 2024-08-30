PlayStation 5 Pro concept (Image credit: Dall-E)

There’s little doubt that Sony will launch a PS5 Pro video game console soon, as we continue to see credible leaks about its mid-cycle refresh to the PlayStation 5.

Nailing down the exact PS5 pre-order date has become my personal mission, as I tapped my retail sources to help 400,000 people get a PS5 restock when it was nearly impossible a few years ago. I have expertise in determining when and where PS5 will be on sale. So, I’ve gone back to research past PlayStation launches and predict the PS5 Pro pre-order date, according to Sony’s history.

Sony’s PS5 pre-order date: likely in September

The past two major console refreshes for the PlayStation brand had pre-orders occur in September, and the actual release dates occur in November. This applied to the PS4 Pro in 2016 and PS5 in 2020. Although the PS5 Slim launched last November, it didn’t have a pre-order phase, and the PS4 Slim was released in September 2016, so the pattern only applies to brand-new console releases and major “Pro” refreshes.

With the PS4 Pro, Sony didn’t wait any time to launch pre-orders at retailers. It went on sale right after the announcement and was delivered two months later.

PS4 Pro announcement date: Monday, September 7, 2016

PS4 Pro pre-order date: Monday, September 7, 2016

PS4 Pro release date: Thursday, November 10, 2016

With the more recent PS5 launch, Sony offered 24-hour advance notice to gamers and retailers before console pre-orders went live. Yes, we did know about the PS5 months before this, but details like the price and release date weren’t official until September. Again, two months later, the console shipped (again on a Thursday).

PS5 announcement date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

PS5 pre-order date: Thursday, September 17, 2020

PS5 release date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Sony to launch PS5 Pro pre-orders right away

According to the data, as soon as Sony announces the PS5 Pro, you should expect pre-orders immediately or within 24 hours of the breaking news. The PlayStation company wastes little time accepting your money.

In other words, you’ll need to stay up-to-date on the gaming news to know when to pre-order the console, as the PS5 Pro may sell out, according to our prior analysis.

Where to pre-order the PS5 Pro

All of the usual retailers are likely to sell the PS5 Pro in the United States, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and Best Buy. Smaller trustworthy US retailers include Newegg and Antonline, in case you can’t find the console in stock.

One thing that will be different for the PS5 Pro vs the PS4 Pro is that Sony is likely to utilize its PlayStation Direct store, frequently pushing more inventory than US stores from its official retail channel. PlayStation Direct has become the best source for finding Astro Bot PS5 console pre-orders and PSVR 2 PC adapter restocks.

Credible PS5 Pro leaks daily

At this point, we’re just waiting for Sony to announce the PS5 Pro so that we can stop updating you on news regarding the many console leaks. It’s something that we’ve begun reporting on daily.

We’ve seen a PS5 Pro design leak, a famous game developer potentially hiding a PS5 Pro dev kit under some cloth in a photo, and chip companies confirm that they’re selling more sales for “new models of PS5.”

Because Sony’s PS5 hardware sales have fallen (aside from PlayStation Portal sales), we’re still leaning heavily on the fact that Sony will announce the PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Game Show around September 26 – or before TGS and simply show it off in person there for the first time.

It would, as I’ve outlined, match PlayStation’s cadence on announcing and launching pre-orders of new PlayStation consoles, as it has done for the past decade.