A Chinese chip supplier may have given us our best hint yet that the PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch 2 are getting closer to launch.

According to Chinese news site MoneyDJ (thanks, TweakTown) the Chinese chip-maker Weltrend (known as WeiQuan Electronics in China) has seen its sales spike this quarter, which it said is due to the introduction and shipment of new models of PS5, Xbox and Switch.

MoneyDJ attended an investor’s briefing and said:

“Looking forward to the market outlook, in the field of power management IC, Weltrend CEO Lin Chongtao said that game console application orders have rebounded since the third quarter, including the introduction and shipment of new models of PS5, Xbox and Switch, while personal computer applications have shown moderate growth, and in the electronics industry driven by rising demand during the peak season, sales are expected to increase.”

Hardware sales for PS5, Xbox, and Switch are all in decline, so for Weltrend to see a sales increase is rather unusual. We already know that Sony is planning to launch the PS5 Pro in November this year, though we’ll have to wait a little longer for the Nintendo Switch 2 release date. It was tipped to release in March 2025, but some developers believe it won’t be out until at least April or May 2025.

And what about Xbox? Microsoft is releasing a digital-only Xbox Series X and a 2TB special edition model, as well as a 1TB white Xbox Series S. Welttrend’s comments could be about these new models, or perhaps an Xbox Series X Slim that was leaked previously.

Sony could reveal the PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Game Show next month and Nintendo could follow suit, albeit by holding a dedicated Nintendo Direct. Nintendo has held a Direct in September for the last eight years in a row, so it would be a surprise if it didn’t have some sort of announcement lined up.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.