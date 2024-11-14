(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

The PS5 Pro only released last week, but it’s already received a pleasing price cut in the UK. Retailer Argos has knocked £40 off the console’s £699.99 price tag, bringing Sony’s new PlayStation 5 down to a slightly more palatable £659.99 (thanks, VGC).

Argos is also one of the few UK retailers that has the PS5 Disc Drive in stock. Unfortunately, it costs £99.99 over here, which is roughly $126. Thanks, Sony.

Still, it’s nice to see a deal like this, which is only possible as the PS5 Pro is in healthy supply. It means PS5 Pro scalpers are losing money, as they’re unable to extort desperate consumers who want to buy the most powerful PlayStation ever in time for Christmas.

There’s now over 100 PS5 Pro enhanced games available and even a handful of 8K PS5 Pro games to enjoy if you have a compatible display. However, in our PS5 Pro hands-on review, we believe the people who will benefit most from Sony’s new console are those who sit close to a big screen and want the very best experience possible.

For everyone else, this Black Friday PS5 Slim Digital Edition deal is the better option. Sony is selling its disc-less version of its console for $379.99 until December 24, 2024, which is $320 cheaper than the new PS5 Pro and $70 off the usual asking price.

And when you put the PS5 vs PS5 Pro head to head, that $320 difference won’t be immediately obvious to anyone but the most discerning of gamers. This Black Friday deal is bound to be popular when it goes live, then, which is expected to be on November 22.

