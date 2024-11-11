(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

✋ Sony has defended the PS5 Pro’s price tag

🎮 Company president Hiroki Totoki said the hardware is for “hardcore users”

📈 He also thinks the price hasn’t had a negative impact on sales

💰 The PS5 Pro costs $699.99, but you’ll need to spend extra if you want a disc drive, stand and new covers

The PS5 Pro price of $699.99 has divided opinion ever since its announcement, especially as the console lacks a disc drive. However, Sony believes the cost of its new powerful console won’t deter buyers and it hasn’t negatively affected sales.

Speaking at Sony’s recent financial report (thanks, Genki_JPN), president Hiroki Totoki said that “Hardcore users are the target of this hardware,” and that “In terms of the pricing many people made different comments on that, but pricing on PS5 Pro has not had a negative impact I don’t think.”

The PS5 Pro hasn’t sold out, unlike most of Sony’s PlayStation hardware this generation, but that’s not to say sales haven’t been strong. The PlayStation 5 Pro was the best-selling console on Amazon before its release and its sitting above the standard PS5 in 14th place as of writing.

However, Sony opted to ditch the disc drive, which costs $79.99, and you’ll have to purchase a stand for $29.99 if you want to position the console vertically. Also, the existing PS5 Slim covers don’t work with PlayStation 5 Pro, which could set you back an extra $49.99 if you want to change the all-white design.

There are over 100 PS5 Pro enhanced games available, however, some developers haven’t rolled out an update just yet. Those with a capable display can also enjoy a few 8K PS5 games.

The PS5 Pro is now available, and you can read our PS5 Pro hands-on review as we perform further testing on Sony’s new console before delivering our verdict. Here’s a quick summary, though: “On a big TV, the PS5 Pro has enough wow factor to be my preferred way to game on a console, but $700 is a steep price for a slight edge in graphics.”

