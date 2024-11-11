(Credit: The Shortcut/Pexels)

The PS5 Pro hasn’t succumbed to the same stock issues that have plagued the vast majority of PlayStation hardware launches – and it’s left a lot of scalpers having to re-sell the $699.99 console for a loss.

The PlayStation 5 Pro launched on November 7 and is readily available at almost every retailer, which has led scalpers to offer “Buy It Now” prices that match the console’s recommended retail price, or resorting to auction the system and actually receiving less than the new PlayStation is worth.

The situation is pleasing and bucks a distasteful trend that has been all too present this generation, where stock issues led to big profits for scalpers, who would resell items for extortionate amounts on sites like eBay.

It’s unclear whether Sony has provided ample PS5 Pro stock to retailers or if the new PlayStation 5 simply hasn’t sold enough to create a shortfall. One thing scalpers have latched on to, however, is the PS5 Disc Drive, which still isn’t widely available in the UK, meaning I can’t buy a PS5 Pro even if I want to.

The $79.99 add-on is an essential component for those with an extensive library of physical PS5 or PS4 games, as the PS5 Pro doesn’t have a disc drive. Scalpers identified this potential money-making opportunity early on, and the disc drive sold out almost as soon as the PS5 Pro was revealed.

We’ve bought Sony’s new system and you can read our PS5 Pro hands-on review before we release our final verdict. Here’s a quick summary, though: “On a big TV, it has enough wow factor to be my preferred way to game on a console, but $700 is a steep price for a slight edge in graphics.”

