PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection bundle will be difficult to buy, but we have some tips (Image credit: Sony)

📆 PS5 Pro & PlayStation 30th Anniversary consoles go on sale tomorrow

🫣 Only 12,300 limited-edition PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundles will be sold

⏰ Sony PlayStation Direct’s most frequent in-stock time: 10am ET / 7am PT

🕰️ But it has occasionally stocked items at midnight. I’ll check both times.

🕹️ What is it? Sony’s consoles & accessories get a 90s PlayStation 1 makeover

💰 But the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle price is likely over $1,000

Note: Walmart will have PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary on 10/10 if you miss it at Sony PlayStation Direct. Here's the page: Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order page

How to get PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition before it sells out

Only 12,300 PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary consoles will be made worldwide, and each will be individually numbered. Everyone wants this retro-looking console with a 90s OG PlayStation 1 makeover. It’ll likely cost $1,000 (Sony still hasn’t revealed the price). A standalone PS5 30th Anniversary controller will be cheaper and easier to get.

If you get a PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle with the 90s OG PlayStation 1 makeover, it’ll likely be worth more 3x as much as its final price from Sony.

The PS5 Pro, meanwhile, will go on sale at the same time on September 26 for $699. What’s funny is there was a lot of pushback from gamers regarding this $699 price. But now, a lot of these same people want the $1,000 paint job. I get it! If you get one, it’ll likely be worth more 3x as much as its final price.

I’ve narrowed down pre-orders of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection (and PS5 Pro) to two possible times tomorrow.

This is the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection bundle (Image credit: Sony)

PS5 Pro pre-order time #1

First, I have exclusive information from a top retailer in the United States that could help shed light on the PS5 Pro pre-order time.

“Our PS5 Pro pre-orders will start on 10/10 at 10am ET, exactly two weeks after Sony,” a US retail source told me this week. If you take that statement at face value, Sony’s PlayStation Direct online store will launch PS5 Pro pre-orders at 10am ET.

Pre-orders at 10am ET at PlayStation Direct are not uncommon. In fact, 10am ET was the most frequent hour we saw PS5 restock and PlayStation Portal restock in the US when those were so hard to buy, according to my exclusive data.

PS5 Pro pre-order time #2

But I’m also not ruling out PS5 Pro pre-orders going live right at midnight ET. Sony did launch The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition at 12:01am ET in September 2022 (yes, I keep all of my tracking data for these reasons). It sold out in just three minutes.

This is why it’s so important to turn on notifications on my X/Twitter. I’m watching at both of these times (and every second in between).

