Sony’s love affair with PC continues to grow as it’s added proper support for the PS5 DualSense Edge controller with a dedicated app.

Getting the most out of the DualSense Edge controller on PC was rather convoluted before, hence why we wrote this in-depth ‘How to use the DualSense Edge controller on PC’ guide. However, it should be a lot easier now.

The new PlayStation Accessories app lets you update your controller’s firmware and access the full feature set of the DualSense Edge. Previously, you needed a PS5 to get the most out of the controller, making it difficult to recommend to PC players.

Using the app, you can customize the controller to your heart’s content: trigger deadzones, stick sensitivity, vibration intensity, button mapping, you name it.

How to connect your DualSense Edge to a PC

(Credit: The Shortcut/Adam Vjestica)

To connect your DualSense Edge to your PC, you’ll need a USB cable or Bluetooth capability. You’ll also need a PC running Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11. The app lets you see how many controllers you have connected and assigns them a controller number. You can also check the PS5 controller battery life.

Bringing proper PC support to the DualSense Edge makes it a more viable option for those who want a pro controller, but it still doesn’t change our PS5 DualSense Edge controller review. Sony’s pad is a great first step and it’s still one of the best PS5 controllers due to its native level of support, but it’s missing features we’re used to from other controllers and the same price point or lower.

Still, with more of the best PS5 games making their way to PC, it’s great to see Sony add official support for its controller.

