The PlayStation Portal became a much more appealing device in November last year when Sony added cloud streaming to its handheld. The feature lets PS Portal owners play a select number of PS5 games, with over 120 included.

However, Sony has now expanded the amount of games PlayStation Portal owners can access (thanks, True Trophies). The Japanese company has added almost every PS1 and PSP game from its Classics Catalogue to its cloud gaming service.

Players can now replay classic titles like Hot Shots Golf, Tekken, Ape Escape, and Ridge Racer 2. You'll need to be a PlayStation Plus Premium member to access PS5 cloud streaming and Sony's Classics Catalogue, which costs $17.99 per month.

It's also important to have a strong Internet connection to get the most out of PS5 cloud streaming and the PlayStation Portal in general. You should also use a wired connection for the best experience.

The PlayStation Portal costs $199.99 and, despite not being the PSP 2 many hoped for, allows you to play the best PS5 games away from the TV via Remote Play. It's essentially an 8-inch screen slapped in between a DualSense controller, but it means you get haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support.

Unfortunately, you'll need either the PlayStation earbuds or the PS5 Pulse Elite wireless headset as the PS Portal doesn't support Bluetooth. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack, however.

Your experience with the PlayStation Portal will vary greatly depending on your Internet connection and Wi-Fi signal strength throughout your home. Check out how to get the best PlayStation Portal Remote Play experience on PS5 to optimize your connection.

Sony recently released a Midnight Black PlayStation Portal for those who aren’t keen on the default white color scheme of the PS5.

