Sony has revealed a limited edition The Last of Us PS5 controller that's likely to sell out fast. The stylish DualSense controller is inspired by The Last of Us series and was created in close collaboration with the game's developer Naughty Dog.

The two-tone black and white design features glossy trophy icons that highlight key moments from The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 games. The back of the controller features The Last of Us logo.

“We were excited by the chance to memorialize The Last of Us franchise in a controller that fans and our own team would love," said Naughty Dog's head of studio Neil Druckmann and graphic designer Megan Mehran. "We wanted to ensure that both installments of The Last of Us are represented, via trophy icons printed in black gloss across the controller body.

"Among the trophies, three particular images will immediately stand out for TLOU fans: the firefly, moth, and wolf. Players will recognize the Fireflies’ iconic spray-painted logo that originated in Part I, while the moth and wolf represent the intertwining lives and duality between Ellie and Abby in Part II.“

The Last of Us-themed PS5 controller releases ahead of The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered launching on PC on April 3, and the premiere of The Last of Us Season 2 on HBO.

The Last of Us PS5 controller: pre-order and release date

The Last of Us PS5 controller pre-orders start March 14, 2025 at 7am PT / 10am ET in the US, and 10am local time in the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The Last of Us PS5 controller release date is April 10, 2025. However, the exact launch date and availability may vary by country and region.

The Last of Us PS5 controller: price

Like other limited edition PS5 controller colors, The Last of Us PS5 controller price is $84.99 / £74.99. That's the same price as the recent Helldivers 2 controller, but more expensive than other DualSense color options like the Chroma collection.

The Last of Us PS5 controller: where to buy

You can buy The Last of Us PS5 controller from PlayStation Direct and participating retailers. It's likely that Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and GameStop will have limited quantities of the controller.

The Last of Us PS5 controller restock alerts

