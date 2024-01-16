(Credit: Naughty Dog)

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has impressed critics once again, bringing a slew of pleasing improvements to the 2020 PS4 release.

Unlike The Last of Us Part 1, this isn’t a full-blown remake, but that hasn’t stopped reviewers from showering it with praise. It’s currently sitting on an OpenCritic score of 91 after 43 reviews, with 93% of critics recommending the game.

If you already own The Last of Us 2 on PS4, you can upgrade to the Remastered version on PS5 for $10. The new release of Ellie’s harrowing adventure includes enhanced graphics, new modes, unlockable content like concept art and developer commentary. Here’s what outlets had to say about Sony’s latest PS5 remaster.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered review roundup

PlayStation Universe said, “Boiled down to its most basic properties, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is the definitive version of the best game of the last generation and as such, it's still a ten. Easily.”

Push Square shared a similar sentiment, saying, “Looking upon the whole package, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is an excellent upgrade. In many ways it's a sublime treat for fans of the series, with behind-the-scenes content that we lapped up, a survival mode worth the purchase price on its own, and small, albeit present visual and performative upgrades to one of the best games to come out of the PS4 generation.”

Destructoid’s verdict was clear for newcomers: “Never played the game before? Well, I don’t think it’s worth piling on any more praise, except to say this is about as good as it gets when it comes to Sony’s cinematic over-the-shoulder third-person action-adventure experience.”

But not everyone was completely smitten with Naughty Dog’s remaster. Worth Playing called it “a fine but pointless upgrade” and Too Much Gaming said, “There’s just not enough meat to justify the term “remastered” in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered”.

Still, the majority of reviewers seem to agree that while the graphical upgrades are minor, it’s the game’s new No Return roguelite mode that justifies the game’s surprise re-release. Whether that will be enough of a reason for you to buy the game is another question.