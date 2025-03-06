👀 Sony's PS5 rental service in the UK offers various PlayStation devices

📆 Plans are available for 12, 24, or 32 months with no upfront cost and the option to cancel anytime

💰 Monthly costs: PS5 Digital Edition £10.99, PS5 Disc Edition £11.99, PS5 Pro £18.95, PSVR 2 £18.49, PlayStation Portal £6.49, DualSense Edge £7.99.

👉 Renters can return, upgrade, or purchase devices at lease end; no games included

Sony has opened up a PS5 rental service in the UK, which could expand in the future. The program, operated by a leasing company called Raylo, lets users rent a PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 Disc Edition, PS5 Pro, PSVR 2, DualSense Edge controller or a PlayStation Portal. You can choose between 12 months, 24 months, or 32 months.

There's no upfront cost and users can cancel anytime (though an early cancellation charge may apply if you cancel before 18 months), making this the cheapest way to get a PS5 Pro, which costs £699.99 in the UK (around $895).

The amount you'll pay each month differs depending on the hardware you choose. The PS5 Digital Edition costs £10.99 a month, the PS5 Disc Edition costs £11.99 a month, while the PS5 Pro is £18.95. If you want to rent a PSVR 2, it's £18.49 per month, and the PlayStation Portal and DualSense Edge are just £6.49 and £7.99 month, respectively.

(Credit: The Shortcut)

In the FAQ section under 'Do I own my device when I lease through Raylo?', the website says: "No, this is a lease agreement with our partner Raylo. You will lease the device for a fixed term. You have the option to return, upgrade or you may have the option to purchase the device at the end of your lease, subject to Raylo's discretion and pricing at that time. Please check with Raylo for details."

You might think renting a controller would be a risky proposition, and perhaps it is, but Raylo's FAQ says it offers "a fair wear and tear policy. It's ok to return your device with obvious signs of use such as a couple of deep scratches, small dents, discolouration or changes in the paintwork."

With PlayStation hardware prices increasing significantly in recent years, the new PS5 rental program could allow more people to play. However, it's paramount to know what you're signing up for. Please read the terms and conditions carefully and ensure you can keep up with the monthly payments.

It's also worth stating that you won't get any games as part of this rental agreement. Every PlayStation 5 comes with the excellent Astro's Playroom preinstalled, which is still one of the best PS5 games. However, you'll have to build up a library of games yourself.

