Sony has announced an upcoming PlayStation Beta Program that lets users test out exciting features, new PS5 console updates, and changes to PlayStation apps before they're released to the public.

Unlike Microsoft, which has let users participate in its Xbox Insider program for several years, Sony’s beta tests have only been accessible through an invite-only system.

However, Sony has reconsidered its previous approach, as its revised PlayStation Beta program is open to everyone.

If you’d like to test upcoming PS5 features, join the PlayStation Beta Program. Head to playstation.com/beta-program-at-playstation/ and sign up.

You’ll need to meet the following requirements:

You must have a valid account with PlayStation Network in good standing with a current email address. Accounts with restrictions or violations may not be eligible for participation

You must live in the region where the Beta Program at PlayStation is available

You must meet the legal age requirements for a region.

Sony notes that while it will try to include as many players as possible in future beta programs, sometimes it will get more interest than it can accommodate. It means you won’t be selected for every beta test, but it’s still worth signing up for, regardless.

It's been a while since the last major PS5 update, but hopefully Sony's PlayStation Beta Program will bring new features faster. It's fair to say that Sony has addressed fans' biggest gripes with PS5 software since it launched. However, there's always room for improvement.

One area unlikely to be addressed soon is PS5 themes. Sony recently said PS5 themes aren't in its future plans, but it's making the recently released PlayStation 30th Anniversary themes a permanent addition.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.