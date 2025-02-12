🚨 Preorders for the Midnight Black PlayStation Portal are live at every retailer

💰 The black version of Sony’s handheld is $199.99

📅 It’s out on February 20, but could sell out

👍 Black continues to be the color scheme of choice for many

Walmart: Midnight Black PS Portal

Best Buy: Midnight Black PS Portal

Amazon: Midnight Black PS Portal

GameStop: Midnight Black PS Portal

Sony’s Midnight Black PlayStation Portal is now available to preorder at several retailers. The sleek black version of the PlayStation Portal is up at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and GameStop for $199.99.

The Midnight Black PlayStation Portal is bound to be popular with PS5 owners who ditched Sony’s white default color scheme, so expect the device to sell out fast when sales go live on February 20.

It helps that Sony has made the PlayStation Portal significantly more tempting recently. PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can now use the device to stream PS5 and PS4 games via the cloud, instead of only being able to stream games via Remote Play.

While the handheld is unlikely to stop people yearning for a PSP 2 or follow up to the PS Vita, the Portal is a great if you need to free up the TV or simply want to game elsewhere in your home.

Even though you can Remote Play on other devices, the PlayStation Portal has a few unique benefits. Having a fully functioning DualSense to hand is the major draw, and the 8-inch screen is also appealing. However, it’s let down by its lack of Bluetooth support, which means you’re limited to wired headphones or the PS5 Earbuds and PS5 Pulse Elite headset.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.