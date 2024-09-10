🆕 Sony could unveil a new and improved controller alongside the PS5 Pro

🔋 A DualSense with a 12-hour battery life was leaked earlier this year

💰 A listing showed it would cost $89.99, $15 more than the standard DualSense

📈 Sony recently raised the price of its PS5 controllers by $5

The PlayStation 5 Pro is set to be revealed today during a ‘technical presentation’, where we’ll soon find out everything we want to know about Sony’s more powerful console.

And while there’s sure to be a few surprises – if previous leaks haven’t spoilt everything already – one welcomed announcement would be the addition of a new and improved DualSense controller.

Early in January, a PS5 controller with a 12-hour battery life appeared on Best Buy Canada, complete with a description that said: “Take the gaming action into your own hands when you play with the PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense wireless controller. With dynamic triggers, a built-in microphone and so much more, this gaming controller offers a truly immersive experience. The iconic comfortable design lets you play for hours and hours.”

The V2 PS5 controller was listed for $89.99 and included the PS5 DualSense Charging Station, one of the best PS5 accessories you can buy, which offers “easy click-in charging”.

Sony just raised the price of its PS5 controllers by $5 in the US, which would make the superior DualSense only $15 more expensive. That’s a price many would be willing to pay for a controller that promises to last longer, as the PS5 controller battery life averages between six to 10 hours at a push. The DualSense Edge, which costs $200, runs out even quicker.

The PS5 Pro will be positioned as the ultimate PlayStation 5 gaming experience, so including a controller that can go the distance and let you game for longer makes sense. It would also help soften the PS5 Pro’s expected $599 price tag, which may also be a digital-only console.

All will soon be revealed

PS5 Pro render. (Credit: Technizo)

Thankfully, after months of speculation, we don’t have to wait much longer to see what Sony has in store. The PlayStation 5 technical presentation takes place today at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST. It’ll last only 9 minutes but should provide that all-important PS5 pre-order date.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.