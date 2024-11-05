📆 The Nintendo Switch 2 is still on track to be revealed before April 2025

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will still be announced before the end of the company’s current fiscal year.

In a statement during Nintendo’s latest earnings results, Furukawa reiterated that the Switch successor will be unveiled before April 2025, as Nintendo’s fiscal year ends on March 31, 2025.

Furukawa previously shared when Nintendo would announce the Switch 2 back in May, but nothing has materialised since. In statement on X, Furukawa said: “This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.”

Since then, Nintendo has announced an interactive alarm clock called Alarmo, Xenoblade Chronicles X for Switch, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, and launched its own dedicated music streaming app, Nintendo Music.

Despite a strong lineup of new Switch games, including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership, Nintendo lowered its Switch hardware sales forecast to 12.5m for the fiscal year from its previous target of 13.5m. The company’s share price dropped by almost 4% after the announcement.

While Nintendo’s latest statement brings us no closer to a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, it at least confirms that we will see the new console in some shape or form within the next four months. The company’s falling Switch sales also show there’s only so much life left in its aging hardware, as consumers ready themselves for the next big thing from Nintendo.

